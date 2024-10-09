WATCH: Kamala Harris’s Softball Interview with Stephen Colbert Ends in Disaster as She Botches a Key Biden Question AGAIN and Drinks Beer During the Lovefest

When one thinks Kamala Harris cannot get more clueless and cringe, she expertly manages to one-up herself.

Harris appeared on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night as part of her media blitz after minimizing public appearances since seizing the Democratic Party nomination during the coup of Joe Biden. Polls show her falling behind President Trump in several key states.

Unsurprisingly, the Trump-hating Colbert slobbered all over Harris and did everything possible to make herself relatable to undecided American voters who still don’t know much about her. But despite Colbert’s insane efforts, Harris still blew up spectacularly.

Harris was even caught off-guard by a key question asked to her earlier in the day on “The View.” While praising Harris, Colbert gently asked Harris what she would do differently than Joe Biden, anticipating she would be fully prepared this time.

But Harris sputtered like a kindergartener while offering up this massive word salad.

HARRIS: I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and so that would be one change in terms of, but also I think it’s important to say with, you know, 28 days to go, I’m not Donald Trump. And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president. It is about, frankly, I, I, I, I love the American people and I, I believe in our country. I, I, I love that it is our character in nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we, we have aspirations.

Colbert asks Kamala what she would do differently than Joe Biden (the second time she has been asked this question today). She responds by whipping up a truly epic 60 second word salad that does not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/6buNheLitS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024





During the love-fest, Harris managed to achieve the highest possible level of cringe possible. In an effort to humanize her, Colbert spoke about how Americans like politicians who they can have a beer and grabbed two cans of Miller High Life. He then asked her to crack one open and drink with him.

Harris enthusiastically opened the can while laughing like a crazed hyena and started drinking. As one can see, the moment was scripted to the extreme beforehand.

WATCH:

You're simply not prepared for this level of cringe. pic.twitter.com/uBRgIAkk5h — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

COLBERT: One of the old sayings is, “They just want somebody they can have a beer with.” So would you like to have a beer with me so I can tell people what that’s like? Okay, this was, now, we asked ahead of time because I can’t just be giving a drink to the Vice President of the United States without asking. You asked for Miller High Life, you like the High Life. I’m just curious. HARRIS: Okay, the last time I had a beer was at a baseball game with Doug. So, okay, cheers. COLBERT: So cheers. There you go. HARRIS: Yep. COLBERT: It’s like the beautiful city of Milwaukee. HARRIS: The champagne of beers!

The Democratic nominee for President at one point also switched to talking in what sounded like a terrible Jamaican-like accent while slamming Trump for supposedly playing politics as Hurricane Helene victims continue to suffer. Of course, the Harris-Biden regime was prioritizing illegal aliens instead.

AS TGP readers know, this is a bad habit of hers.

HARRIS: Have you no empathy, man? You know, for the suffering of other people. Have you no sense of purpose?

It is simply impossible for Comrade Kamala to act like a normal human being. pic.twitter.com/SEBd98zWcy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

The Trump campaign should hope Harris never stops talking and doing interviews. At this rate, the 45th President could win the election while relaxing at the Mar-A-Lago.