Twenty-Three Questions… One Answer

Guest post by Jack Gleason and published at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

What the hell is going on with our country?

How can Democrats pretend that Biden is actually fit to be president?

How do they claim they “want to save democracy” when their candidate wasn’t chosen by a single voter?

Why won’t Kamela do debates, press conferences, or interviews?

How can they fund her campaign with almost no donations from the general public?

How can the polls say she is ahead when journalists can’t find more than a handful of supporters at any restaurant in town?

Why do 100,000 people stand in line for hours to attend a Trump rally while Kamilla can’t get more than a few paid busloads to show up?

Why would they pick Tim Walz, the absolute worst governor in the country, to be her vice-presidential candidate?

How come Dems always win close elections?

Why do “machine errors” and “ballot problems” only occur in Republican counties?

Why have the Democrats tried to weaken every election safeguard?

Why don’t they want ballot drop boxes monitored?

Why did they weaken signature verification on absentee ballots?

Why won’t they clean voter rolls of dead people or delete duplicate registrations?

Why do they mail ballots to undeliverable addresses, such as vacant lots, apartments without apartment numbers, or PO Boxes?

Why do they fight laws to keep non-citizens from voting?

Why do they advocate “universal mail-in voting” when every other country that tried it went back to hand counting of paper ballots?

How can they ignore the December poll that says 20% of Americans admit they filled out more than one absentee ballot or completed one for someone else in 2020?

Why do over 60% of Americans feel that “cheating could mar the results of the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election?”

Why won’t they allow anyone to look at the software inside our electronic voting systems?

Why do they jail people who blow the whistle on election fraud?

How could nursing homes achieve a 100% voter turnout rate?

Finally, why do Democrats have such horrible candidates?

One Answer.

Democrats cheat. They have perfected “The Art of the Steal.”

We have seen organized cheating in elections since the time of the Democrat bosses in New York City. Republicans knew they had to win by 5% just to “cover the steal.”

One of Pelosi’s first acts when she became Speaker was to pass legislation gutting election safeguards, allowing ballot harvesting and automatic voter registration, eliminating voter ID rules, and weakening signature verification.

These have combined to seriously compromise the integrity of our elections. Nonpartisan election watchdog groups have analyzed actual state databases across the country and confirmed they contain so many mistakes that there is no doubt that the errors are intentional.

United Sovereign Americans found 29 MILLION ineligible voter registrations leading to 10 MILLION votes cast in 2022, two MILLION more votes cast than voters who voted, MILLIONS of invalid addresses, and MILLIONS more duplicate, altered, invalid and incomplete registrations.

This is cheating on a scale that can barely be comprehended.

The media tout manipulated polls to claim the candidates are “neck and neck” to cover the cheating.

The flood of illegal aliens into the country – many resettled to conservative states – was not to get them to vote, but to have them automatically registered at the DMV, hospitals and government offices to get their identities into the voter rolls, where fake votes in their name could be inserted in close races as needed.

They are now planning to use fake overseas ballots, which require almost no verification.

Democrat control of the courts and Soros prosecutors in many states means that lawsuits are ignored or dismissed, and media stories about election fraud are denied or “fact-checked.”

When they need money for those attack ads on TV and radio, they use identity theft to launder MILLIONS of donations into their ActBlue organization. Elderly Democrat contributors were found to have made thousands of donations in small amounts to multiple Democrat campaigns and organizations. When asked, they had no knowledge of these donations.

This is why Democrats don’t need good candidates, they don’t need to campaign, they don’t need debates or interviews. They don’t need small donations or rallies to drum up support. They simply calculate “the spread” and inject the number of votes they need to win. This is why voting was stopped in the six battleground states in 2020 and when it was restarted, Trump’s lead had magically disappeared.

What is happening? Democrats will do anything to remain in power and avoid exposure for their crimes, even if it allows our country to be controlled by massive global corporations and weakened by foreign governments.

If Trump’s projected margin is too big to steal, will there be something like a “terrorist attack” to take down our electric grid and force the country to “postpone elections” until “order is restored?”

If Trump wins, there will likely be riots, looting, and violence in Democrat cities. In Republican states the violence may be controlled with the National Guard and instigators will be arrested and their ties to the Democrats will be exposed. The Democrats will cry “foul” and insist the results are invalid. They will become “election deniers” and refuse to certify the results on January 6, 2025.

No matter what happens, we’re in for a wild ride.

What can ordinary people do?

Your local sheriffs have broad constitutional power. Talk with them now and find out where they stand on election fraud and averting possible post-election violence.

Contact your elected officials and pressure them to demand accurate and lawful elections.

Report election irregularities to the United Sovereign Americans complaint website and your local sheriff.

Share what you learn on social media – particularly Twitter/X.

Vote! And bring ten friends with you.

If the election is stolen, we need to put maximum pressure on our local, state, and federal officials to let them know we will not comply.

We must protest non-stop until our voices are heard. We must be peaceful and not let ourselves be baited into violence. Point out the agitators that will be planted. Video what you see and post it on X.

Truckers can do a “12 noon truckstop” and pull to the side of the road every day at noon, for twelve minutes. What better way to make their voices heard without harming Americans?

Encourage whistleblowers to come forward by contacting [email protected]

Standing by and doing nothing will doom us to perpetual Democrat rule. If you didn’t like Bidenomics, imagine life under Kamala.

Jack Gleason is a conservative political writer and can be reached at [email protected]