WAKE UP, REPUBLICANS!… Democrats Are Openly Stealing the 2024 Election with Fraudulent Overseas Ballots

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively on this 2020 voter fraud scheme in numerous battleground states.

One method Democrats used to steal the election was with overseas ballots. We saw evidence of this in several battleground states.

During an Arizona Senate session in February2022, the discussion turned to the UOCAVA voters — these are voters covered under the Uniform Overseas Civilian Absentee Voting Act. These are the men and women who are serving their country in the military and send in a mail-in vote from where they are stationed outside the country. These ballots also include US citizens residing in countries outside the United States.

The act officially covers:

members of the United States Uniformed Services and merchant marine;

their family members; and

United States citizens residing outside the United States.

During the Arizona hearing, Paul Harris, a Maricopa resident and veteran in corporate executive management, spoke to the committee. Harris was a manager during the audit of the Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election ballots.

Paul Harris was tasked with overseeing the UOCAVA ballots during the audit. He described his experience.

Paul Harris: The UOCAVA is the Uniform Overseas Civilian Absentee Voting Act ballot. That ballot is sent out to men and women who work overseas and the people who work overseas to get a chance to work in the election. This is what a ballot looks like that goes out, an 11 1/2 X 19 ballot. When I opened up a box of ballots this is what a ballot looks like that’s a UOCAVA ballot. You know what that is? It’s an 8 1/2 X 11 sheet of copy paper.

Paul Harris continued: “Did you all know that our ballots come back like this from our overseas people? Did any of you know thia? It is such a sham that I had people everyday at my table taking pictures of these ballots that were scanned down. It took my team three complete days to count all of the UOCAVA ballots. You know why? Because in 2016 the numbers were apparently 1,600 UOCAVA ballots that came back in the most significant election in our lifetime. In 2020 the numbers were close to 9,600 ballots that came back. And I will tell you as an eye-witness, 95%… all went towards one candidate. And in a state where a candidate won by 10,000 votes that is 8,000 new votes during an election where people were brought home because there was a pandemic… No chain of custody. There’s nothing to identify where this piece of paper came from.

This testimony by Paul Harris is very similar to what we witnessed in Michigan and Georgia.

We reported on this extensively at The Gateway Pundit.

The Gateway Pundit recorded testimony in three battleground states of this happening.

But there’s more…

Back in 2020 election worker and witness Kathleen Alby (sp?) testified at the November 2020 Arizona Senate Hyatt hearing for Rudy Giuliani.

She said baskets of “military faxes” in Pima County were converted to actual ballots at stations with just one person.

The cubicles only had one chair, no observers. She said hundreds (probably thousands) of these ballots had no chain of custody. She and other election workers could not get questions answered regarding this shady process.

AZ State Senator: “Were there a lot of those duplicates (military ballots)?”

Ms. Alby: “Yes. Thousands of them. At one point that’s all that they were processing were the faxed ones.”

Ms. Alby later described the thousands of ballots faxed in from overseas or wherever they were coming from.

Ms. Alby: “I complained about the chain of custody of all of these faxes because there were so many, and I questioned that. Because I wasn’t sure, I mean, I could be in Michigan and I could fax something to Pima County. It could be rerouted anywhere, through any fax. And how do I know it didn’t come from Afghanistan? “

Again, this appears to be a highly coordinated tactic used by the left in several battleground states.

We saw it in Michigan. We saw it in Georgia.

Fun Fraud Fact of the Day: “All 900 military ballots in Fulton County [Georgia] were 100% for Joe Biden.” In what alternate universe does this happen? In 2016, Trump won the military vote 60% to 34%. pic.twitter.com/Gzc4j0h8YB — StevenWMosher (@StevenWMosher) November 27, 2020

Fast forward to 2024. Democrats announced they are pushing their UOCAVA election fraud into overdrive.

The Gateway Pundit’s Patty McMurray reported on the Democrats’ UOCAVA fake voter scam last week.

In the 2000 presidential election, a mere 629 votes separated the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore in Florida. When the absentee overseas votes finally arrived, George W. Bush was able to take the 537-vote lead from Al Gore and win the presidency.

Democrats paid attention.

Are Democrats really interested in attracting more overseas voters, or is it the flawed voter registration system they use that could be a game-changer in our upcoming election if properly utilized by unscrupulous election officials?

On August 12, 2024, the DNC released a memo announcing it would spend six figures to collect up to 9 million Democratic votes from overseas.

The DNC clearly states its goal in their memo:

For the first time ever in a Presidential cycle, the DNC is investing in Democrats Abroad. The DNC is doing the work to win in battleground states across the country. With under 100 days until Election Day and ahead of the Democratic National Convention, the DNC announced a significant six-figure investment in Democrats VoteFromAbroad, for the first time ever in a Presidential cycle, helping fund their efforts to win the votes of approximately 9,000,000 Americans– of which only about 8% are registered voters from 2020 – who are living or serving outside of the United States.

Here’s the problem with the DNC’s stated goal:

The DNC’s stated goal of winning the votes of approximately 9 million Americans through its Democrats Abroad website seems impossible, given that according to a recent report by the federal government, only 4.4 million US citizens reside overseas, and only 2.8 million of those are of voting age.

Reuters recently wrote about the DNC’s plan to spend $300,000 to register “9 million” UOCAVA voters leading up to the 2024 election. According to the government website FVAP, there are only 2.8 million eligible UOCAVA voters. Let’s assume that half of those eligible voters would vote Democrat (a generous assumption given the state of the US economy); that’s only 1.4 million eligible voters in the 2024 election. The 1.4 million number doesn’t account for how they would vote or even if they would vote, given that a meager number of eligible overseas voters actually vote.

Curiously, the DNC memo claims that “over 1.6 million Americans from the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin” live overseas, adding that they plan to “fight for every vote.”

They share the chart with their UOCAVA population estimates for each battleground state.

The total number of swing state voters in the Democrat chart comes out to 1,625,136 voters.

The US government says there are 2.8 million total overseas eligible US voters.

Democrats want you to believe that over half of those eligible overseas voters have residence in the crucial swing states! That is absurd!

The DNC reminds everyone in their memo of how close the 2020 election results were (that no one was allowed to question) and why they’re not going to leave anything to chance in 2024:

In 2020, just 44,000 votes across Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin votes won Joe Biden the presidency. In fact, abroad voters made a notable difference in Georgia and Arizona during the 2020 presidential election and made the difference in close races in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina during the 2022 midterms. That’s why the DNC is doing the work to win this election by reaching out to voters regardless of where they live.

Note: It’s so much easier to register UOCAVA voters than voters who plan to vote in the USA.

This is the perfect solution for a party looking to bulk up the voter rolls with potentially non-existent voters in advance of the 2024 election.

The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows online voter registrations without verification of identity or citizenship status.

US Citizens in the USA who would like to register to vote must share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

UOCAVA voters, however, can bypass the requirement to share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The screenshot below shows how the Democrat Party website, much like the federal government’s website, registers UOCAVA voters to vote in US elections and allows the user to bypass the ID portion of the online registration process.

UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited foreign voter voting.

Here are a few additional details about UOCAVA voters who register to vote on the FAVP or Federal Voting Assistance Program application (a federal government website) or the Democrat-funded website VoteFromAbroad.org:

– Applicants may choose any state or address they wish to vote in.

– No one verifies that these registrants ever lived at the address they list or that they have any connection to that state.

In their memo, Democrats share a chart outlining the number of estimated voters they plan to work to register in each battleground state before the 2024 election.