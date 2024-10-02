TURF WAR: Chicago Gangbangers Expected to Wage War With Newly Arrived Venezuelan Tren De Aragua Gang

Today, in Biden’s America, gang wars are stirring between Chicago’s black gangs and Venezuelan illegal alien gangsters who are taking over the streets of Chicago.

Biden and Kamala’s border crisis is not only allowing criminal gang members to take over Southwestern states like Colorado, where Venezuelan gangs are taking over apartment complexes, terrorizing residents, and demanding “rent” payments.

According to parental activist and host of the podcast Behind Enemy Lines, Terry Newsome, the violent Tren De Aragua gang has stepped onto the turf of Chicago’s American gangsters. “I’ve been chasing Tren De Aragua here in Chicago for a while,” Newsome told The Gateway Pundit. Last week, he says, “A Venezuelan shot an African American guy while he was pleading for his life.”

“Next summer, it’s going to get really bad because these guys are still learning their way around,” Newsome predicts. “It’ll be no different than the Italians versus the Irish during the gang wars in 1920.”

In June, it was reported that the city had spent over $400 million in the past two years to house and care for the more than 42,000 illegal aliens that have arrived since August 2022.

According to FIOA requested reports, hundreds of violent crimes, including aggravated battery, assault, domestic battery, burglary, robbery, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated criminal sexual assault, child abuse, child abduction, endangering the life/health of a child, and stabbings are occurring inside of the facilities where these illegals are housed. “But they commit any crimes; these people are nicer than us,” Newsome said sarcastically, referencing a report by the Chicago Tribune, which claims that “the impact of migrants has been mostly felt in nonviolent offenses, particularly driving-related and thefts, and few arrests for violent felonies.”

And the NGOs housing these illegals are also part of the coverup. Newsome told us, “The NGOs lie to me and say, ‘There are only families, and there’s no crime.'”

In February of 2024, The Gateway Pundit previously reported on an interaction Newsome had in the Downers Grove, Illinois, train station. Newsome encountered a number of Venezuelan immigrants appearing to flash gang signs and tattoos associated with the transnational criminal gang, Tren de Aragua.

The New York Post reports,

A TDA gang member was released by a Chicago judge despite a request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain him — just a month before he was charged in a violent jewelry store heist in Denver, not far from Aurora, Colo., where members of the gang have reportedly taken over apartment buildings. Earlier this month, Chicago cops were called to a building on the South Side where 32 armed Venezuelan migrants were said to be showing their weapons. Numerous residents on the gritty, run-down South Side interviewed by The Post during the course of a week, including young hard-core gang members the elder gangsters call “the millennials,” said they’re angry and frustrated about being overlooked by city officials, who they say favor the migrants.

Newsome provided The Gateway Pundit with charts showing the year-after-year increase in the Chicago Police Department arresting illegals, most notably Venezuelans, for crime since Biden and Kamala took office.

Newsome joined The Absolute Truth Emerald Robinson on Monday to share more: