Venezuela Gangs in the Chicago Suburbs?

By Terry Newsome and Paul Drabik

In December of 2023, parental activist and host of the podcast Behind Enemy Lines, Terry Newsome, reported on migrant buses arriving to drop off illegals at suburban Chicago train stations. In Newsome’s reporting, he has uncovered evidence of possible Venezuelan gang members arriving in the suburbs and city of Chicago. Previously, bus routes were direct to Chicago. However, radical leftist Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson directed Chicago law enforcement to pull over these buses and either ticket or impound the buses delivering illegals to the city. This act of overt political posturing was a signal by Johnson, admittedly, to call attention to Governor Abbott of Texas and his continuous export of illegals to sanctuary states and cities. The implication is that Abbott is the perpetrator of an inhumane project directed at overloading these states and cities with illegals.

The reality, however, is that Johnson has used women and children as political pawns during the coldest months of the year in the Chicago land area. Temperatures in January 2024 had reached as low as 20 below zero. Illegals by the hundreds were delivered to train stations across the suburbs in the frigid January temperatures. Effectively, Johnson created a logistical catastrophe that not only put illegals – including women and children – at risk of health issues in the frigid temperatures, but he also increased the burden of the taxpayer by adding layers to the illegal entitlement program in effect throughout the sanctuary state of Illinois. The result has been yet another $17 million of taxpayer funds earmarked by Governor Pritzker to address the migrant crisis in the suburbs. Meanwhile, many suburbs, such as Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village, are passing ordinances to deny bus drop-offs in their jurisdictions.

Given the recent reporting of Behind Enemy Lines and Terry Newsome, it is no wonder why many Illinois suburbs are enacting ordinances to keep illegals out. In a recent article by the New York Post, it was noted that the notorious Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, has established a presence in the U.S. by migrating through the open border. Along with such transnational criminal organizations as MS-13, these gangs are proving to be a danger to citizens in many cities across the country.

Among the revelations about Tren de Aragua in the New York Post article was their commonly used hand sign. As Behind Enemy Lines was covering the migrant drop-offs in Downers Grove, Illinois, Newsome approached a group of military-aged young men from Venezuela. Shockingly, as observable in the screenshots, young men can be seen flashing the very hand signs referenced in the New York Post article.

According to Insight Crime, a nonprofit covering the activities of transnational criminal organizations, Tren de Aragua is a prison gang formed out of the rail unions in Venezula. Their criminal activities include extortion, kidnapping, human trafficking for sexual exploitation, migrant smuggling, contraband, illegal mining, retail drug trafficking, cybercrime, and theft. In a clip from Newsome, the implication of replacement theory is on full display. Newsome questioned the illegals on if they supported Biden or Trump. Unsurprisingly, the responses were all for Biden. In contrast, the reel shows the Chicago homeless braving the freezing temperatures of the city and declaring their loyalty to Trump.

The effort of citizen journalists like Newsome is imperative as the homeless and low-income citizens suffer the predatory policies of tax and spend liberals in Illinois. In a January 16th Naperville city council meeting, a city council member named Josh McBroom suggested that taxpayer dollars should not be used to address the immigrant crisis. Instead he suggested a signup sheet for all the citizens who would like to volunteer to house the illegals. Predictably the liberals were outraged and leftist rags such as the Chicago Tribune went after McBroom suggesting it was a political stunt. To date, no one has signed up. Regardless, he has since gone viral for good reason. The mainstream media is in their dying days and the Democrat party is following them into the grave. Citizen journalists like Newsome and common sense politicians like McBroom have a promising future in a post Biden regime America.

