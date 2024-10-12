Trump-Hater Meghan McCain Threatens to “Spill Tea” on What She Remembers Her Father “ACTUALLY Saying About Kamala Harris”

After alienating herself from Republicans and finally getting sick and tired of the Democrats, Meghan McCain appears to be in no man’s land, desperately seeking attention and her chance to finally own the libs.

After a stint as a co-host on The View with co-stars who hate her and publicly denouncing Trump and his supporters, including calling Kari Lake a “b*tch“–multiple times–McCain is now threatening to “start spilling tea” about her late father, Senator John McCain’s opinion of Kamala Harris in what appears to be an attempt to stay relevant.

This comes after Kamala Harris’ remarks during a Friday campaign event in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she cackled like a hyena and recounted a story about John McCain when he allegedly told her, “Kid, you’re gonna make a great Senator.”

During her speech, Kamala also used her newfound fake Jamaican accent.

WATCH:

McCain later accused Democrats of wanting to “reinvent history” and displaying a “need to bastardize his memory.”

“Please don’t make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris,” said McCain on X:

“And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea,” she said in a follow-up post.

Of course, she’s still a Trump hater and probably will not do anything to help him win the presidency. If she had any intention of actually defending her father’s legacy, she would debunk Kamala’s lies and tell everyone what he thought of her.

This all appears to be an empty threat.

On Thursday, McCain, claiming to be a “principled conservative,” made it clear that she would not support Trump in response to a post from Tim Walz, in which he championed the support of Meghan’s brother, Jim McCain.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates if Meghan McCain, though seemingly unlikely, actually follows through on her threat.

