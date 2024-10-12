Trump-Hater Meghan McCain Threatens to “Spill Tea” on What She Remembers Her Father “ACTUALLY Saying About Kamala Harris”

After alienating herself from Republicans and finally getting sick and tired of the Democrats, Meghan McCain appears to be in no man’s land, desperately seeking attention and her chance to finally own the libs.

After a stint as a co-host on The View with co-stars who hate her and publicly denouncing Trump and his supporters, including calling Kari Lake a “b*tch“–multiple times–McCain is now threatening to “start spilling tea” about her late father, Senator John McCain’s opinion of Kamala Harris in what appears to be an attempt to stay relevant.

This comes after Kamala Harris’ remarks during a Friday campaign event in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she cackled like a hyena and recounted a story about John McCain when he allegedly told her, “Kid, you’re gonna make a great Senator.”

During her speech, Kamala also used her newfound fake Jamaican accent.

WATCH:

McCain later accused Democrats of wanting to “reinvent history” and displaying a “need to bastardize his memory.”

“Please don’t make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris,” said McCain on X:

Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending on the political moment you need to bastardize his memory for… But please don’t make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris…. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 11, 2024

“And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea,” she said in a follow-up post.

And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 11, 2024

Of course, she’s still a Trump hater and probably will not do anything to help him win the presidency. If she had any intention of actually defending her father’s legacy, she would debunk Kamala’s lies and tell everyone what he thought of her.

This all appears to be an empty threat.

On Thursday, McCain, claiming to be a “principled conservative,” made it clear that she would not support Trump in response to a post from Tim Walz, in which he championed the support of Meghan’s brother, Jim McCain.

For all of you tweeting at me – yes, I am over here the last republican in the family. Albeit, it feels strange, everything is okay. There is no family drama. I won’t endorse Harris (or Trump) because I am still a principled conservative, like my Dad was his entire life. https://t.co/0hvcq1BEE0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 10, 2024

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates if Meghan McCain, though seemingly unlikely, actually follows through on her threat.