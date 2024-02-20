“No Peace, B*tch”: Meghan McCain Slams Kari Lake Over Effort to Mend Relations With McCain Supporters in Arizona Senate Race

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) harshly rejected an effort by Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake to mend relations with McCain supporters after criticizing McCain during her run for governor and telling his supporters during a campaign appearance in 2022 to “get the hell out.” McCain posted to Lake, “No peace, b*tch.”



Lake appeared Monday on the Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM show Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos for a wide ranging discussion on her Senate candidacy. The Arizona Republic reported on Lake’s comments on John McCain (excerpt):

On Monday, she said she jokingly derided McCain a year before the 2022 election. She said that at the time she was taking “nuclear bomb-style incoming, tens of millions of dollars in attack ads from a McCain Republican. “It was said in jest. And I think that if John McCain, who had a great sense of humor, would have heard it, he would have laughed.” Lake said all Republicans “need to get a little bit thicker skin because we’re going through some tough stuff right now and we need to be able to take a joke.”

Meghan McCain posted on X Twitter on Tuesday, “Kari Lake is trying to walk back her continued attacks on my Dad (& family) and all of his loyal supporters after telling them to “get the hell out”. Guess she realized she can’t become a Senator without us. No peace, b*tch. We see you for who you are – and are repulsed by it.”

Video of Lake’s comments from 2022 (source is anti-Trump):

The complete KTAR interview can be listened to here:

“I joined @KTAR923 to talk with one of my most outspoken critics, @BarryMarkson1. If we’re going to save this country, we have to have the tough conversations and find common ground, even with the people who disagree with us the most. We may always have our differences, but I will never stop working to earn your vote.”

Lake critic and fill-in co-host Barry Markson posted a summary of the interview:

Lake knew she was walking into the lion’s den for the interview: