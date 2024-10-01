Trump Blasts Biden and Harris in Scathing Statement on Iranian Terror Threat: “The World Is on Fire and Spiraling Out of Control. We Have No Leadership!”

In a fiery rebuke of the Biden-Harris administration, former President Donald Trump released a blistering statement following the devastating attack on Israel by Iran terrorists.

As the Middle East reels from the escalating violence, Trump wasted no time condemning the current administration’s handling of the crisis, accusing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of gross incompetence and negligence on the world stage.

According to the White House, President Biden and Vice President Harris convened with their national security advisers to discuss U.S. preparations to assist Israel and protect American personnel in the region.

The statement, however, was issued after the attack had already begun, drawing criticism from Trump for what he characterized as delayed and disorganized leadership.

In a blistering statement, Trump said:

“The World is on fire and spiraling out of control. We have no leadership, no one running the Country. We have a non-existent President in Joe Biden, and a completely absent Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is too busy fundraising in San Francisco, a City which she and Gavin Newscum totally destroyed, and staging fake photo ops. No one is in charge and it’s not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on. When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East. Under ‘President Trump,’ we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, No Inflation, No Afghanistan Catastrophe. Instead, we had PEACE. Now, War or the threat of War, is raging everywhere, and the two Incompetents running this Country are leading us to the brink of World War III. You wouldn’t trust Joe or Kamala to run a lemonade stand, let alone lead the Free World. It is no surprise that Iran desperately wants Kamala Harris to be President, because they know as long as she is in power, they can take advantage of America. That is why they have tried to target me. If I was in charge, October 7th never happens, Russia/Ukraine never happens, Afghanistan Botched Withdrawal never happens, and Inflation never happens. If I win, we will have peace in the World again. If Kamala gets 4 more years, the World goes up in smoke.”

Following the attack, the Trump campaign also released an ad blasting Kamala.

WATCH:

New ad launched by the Trump campaign AFTER the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting Israel. pic.twitter.com/yEdfaR5iak — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 1, 2024

In October 2023, Kamala Harris firmly responded with a resounding “no” when asked what message she would send to Iran to deter an attack on Israel, but it did not work out.

“What’s the message to Iran?” KAMALA HARRIS: “Don’t” pic.twitter.com/3yvDm1zAtr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2023

In November 2023, the Joe Biden administration extended a sanctions waiver that will allow Iran to collect another $10 billion in funds in order for the mullahs to fund their military operations in the region.

According to The Daily Signal’s calculations, Iran has received approximately $70 billion more under Biden than it would have under Trump.

This comes one week after Iranian-backed Houthis attempted to shoot down a US drone in the region and one month after Iran-backed Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,400 Jews in Israel and took another 240 Jews hostage.

It was the deadliest attack on Jews since World War II. Joe Biden ignored the massacre in order to open the door and help Iran bring in another $10 billion in the next few months.

Then months later, Iran officially launched kamikaze drones and missiles against Israel.