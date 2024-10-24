TROUBLE IN PARADISE: Kamala Harris Gets Destroyed by CNN Panel Over Catastrophic Town Hall While Triggered Libs Unleash on ‘Entitled White Male’ Host Anderson Cooper (VIDEO)

The reviews for Kamala Harris’s performance during last night’s town hall are coming in, and they are not pretty. Meanwhile, liberal fans of the flailing presidential candidates are turning their ire on one of their own for being too ‘mean’ to Harris.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Harris participated in a CNN town hall for undecided voters on Wednesday night. She fell apart completely under surprisingly tough questions from liberal host Anderson Cooper.

In one particularly embarrassing moment, Harris was reduced to a blubbering mess when pressed on the subject of the border crisis and the idea of a border wall. Despite Harris’s efforts to deflect and blame Trump, Cooper pressed her on the issue, and here’s what happened:

She also had no answer for why she had not fulfilled any of her proposed policies despite being in office for almost four years.

The reviews from the CNN panel were absolutely brutal. Conservative contributor Scott Jennings roasted Harris as a “true double threat” of cluelessness and ended his observation with a savage line.

“She’s like a true double threat,” conservative contributor Scott Jennings observed. “She’s terrible on her feet when she gets unexpected questions, and simultaneously, she can’t even answer the unexpected questions.”

“If she were an animal, she’d be a duck-billed platitude,” he added.

David Axelrod, the chief strategist on Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, also harshly reviewed Harris’s performance, though his language was less colorful than Jennings’s. He was particularly critical of the Democratic Presidential nominee’s incoherent word salads.

“The thing that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to Word Salad City,” Axelrod said.

“And she did that on a couple of answers,” Axelrod continued. “One was on Israel — Anderson asked a direct question, ‘Would you be stronger on Israel than Trump?’ And there was a seven-minute answer, but none of that related to the question he was asking.”

Axelrod then noted Harris made a critical error when Cooper asked her about immigration.

“She would acknowledge no concerns about any of the administration’s policies. And that’s a mistake,” he said. “Sometimes you have to concede things, and she didn’t concede much.”

Former Obama advisor Van Jones echoed Axelrod’s statements on Harris’s constant word salads and said there was no reason for her to dodge certain questions.

“I think that the word salad stuff gets on my nerves,” Jones stated. “I think that some of the evasions are not necessary.”

Harris’s clueless fans, however, saw no issues with her performance and turned their ire toward Cooper. They accused him of sexism and invoking his ‘white male privilege’ for daring to hold Harris accountable for her evasions and lies.

