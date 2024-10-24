TROUBLE IN PARADISE: Kamala Harris Gets Destroyed by CNN Panel Over Catastrophic Town Hall While Triggered Libs Unleash on ‘Entitled White Male’ Host Anderson Cooper (VIDEO)

The reviews for Kamala Harris’s performance during last night’s town hall are coming in, and they are not pretty. Meanwhile, liberal fans of the flailing presidential candidates are turning their ire on one of their own for being too ‘mean’ to Harris.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Harris participated in a CNN town hall for undecided voters on Wednesday night. She fell apart completely under surprisingly tough questions from liberal host Anderson Cooper.

In one particularly embarrassing moment, Harris was reduced to a blubbering mess when pressed on the subject of the border crisis and the idea of a border wall. Despite Harris’s efforts to deflect and blame Trump, Cooper pressed her on the issue, and here’s what happened:

COOPER: "Under Donald Trump, you criticized the wall more than 50 times. You called it stupid, useless, and a medieval vanity project. Is a border wall stupid?" KAMALA: Lies about President Trump's record and calls for mass amnesty for over 20 million illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/N9IjivvgL3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

She also had no answer for why she had not fulfilled any of her proposed policies despite being in office for almost four years.

CNN: You've been in the White House for four years. Why haven't you done any of this already? KAMALA: "I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done that need to be done." pic.twitter.com/Ia5z5BSVXX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

The reviews from the CNN panel were absolutely brutal. Conservative contributor Scott Jennings roasted Harris as a “true double threat” of cluelessness and ended his observation with a savage line.

“She’s like a true double threat,” conservative contributor Scott Jennings observed. “She’s terrible on her feet when she gets unexpected questions, and simultaneously, she can’t even answer the unexpected questions.”

“If she were an animal, she’d be a duck-billed platitude,” he added.

WATCH:

My rebuttal to last night’s @cnn Kamala Harris town hall: if she were an animal, she’d be a duck-billed platitude. Took on the “flawless vs lawless” construct with Erin and friends. pic.twitter.com/MJjw5U9QRF — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 24, 2024

David Axelrod, the chief strategist on Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, also harshly reviewed Harris’s performance, though his language was less colorful than Jennings’s. He was particularly critical of the Democratic Presidential nominee’s incoherent word salads.

“The thing that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to Word Salad City,” Axelrod said.

“And she did that on a couple of answers,” Axelrod continued. “One was on Israel — Anderson asked a direct question, ‘Would you be stronger on Israel than Trump?’ And there was a seven-minute answer, but none of that related to the question he was asking.”

CNN: When Kamala doesn’t want to answer a question, her habit is to go to WORD SALAD CITY! #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/8B8sIRL9WA — George Balfour-Kinnear (@balfourUK) October 24, 2024

Axelrod then noted Harris made a critical error when Cooper asked her about immigration.

“She would acknowledge no concerns about any of the administration’s policies. And that’s a mistake,” he said. “Sometimes you have to concede things, and she didn’t concede much.”

Former Obama advisor Van Jones echoed Axelrod’s statements on Harris’s constant word salads and said there was no reason for her to dodge certain questions.

“I think that the word salad stuff gets on my nerves,” Jones stated. “I think that some of the evasions are not necessary.”

Harris’s clueless fans, however, saw no issues with her performance and turned their ire toward Cooper. They accused him of sexism and invoking his ‘white male privilege’ for daring to hold Harris accountable for her evasions and lies.

Anderson Cooper just asked Harris why she and Biden haven't fixed all the issues she's talking about over the last four years. Really? I mean, were you in a coma? Did you miss the part where they had to clean up a pandemic, save the economy from flatlining, rebuild crumbling… — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 24, 2024

It is infuriating how a white male feels entitled to interrupt the Vice President while she tries to answer a freaking question. Looking at you @andersoncooper https://t.co/vlJECaoLUo — Aaron H (@azael_36) October 24, 2024

Just in case you forgot @andersoncooper is a white very privileged man and a reinforcement of why I stopped watching CNN. The town hall was a joke and the misogyny was disgusting. Maybe just stick to being a drunk giggling girl on New Year's Eve. — Tracey Schwartz (@phillygirl11) October 24, 2024

Anderson cooper is a blatant arrogant sexist. It’s revolting. — Dominique_Writes (@DNMarsalek) October 24, 2024

Anderson Cooper’s rise to fame had more to do with his famous mom and letting people think he was straight for years than actual journalistic skills. Anderson Cooper’s fame isn’t built on merit but on privilege and name recognition GLORIA VANDERBILT. He is probably not voting. — ♡ , (@ijessicagreene) October 24, 2024