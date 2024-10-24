Kamala Harris Reduced to a Stuttering Mess When Pressed on Question About Border Wall During CNN Town Hall (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris did a town hall event on CNN tonight and it did not go well.

When pressed on the subject of the border crisis and the idea of a border wall, Harris got caught off guard and tried to deflect by ridiculing Trump. To his credit, CNN’s Anderson Cooper pressed her on the issue and wouldn’t let it go.

Harris was clearly uncomfortable with the line of questioning and came off terribly.

Cooper: You called Trump’s wall a stupid medieval vanity project.

Harris: Remember when Trump said Mexico would pay for it? *laughs*

Cooper: But you agreed to a bill that would earmark $650 million to continue building that wall…

Harris: *Rambles*

Cooper: You support a bill that would build a wall.

Harris: I support good ideas.

Cooper: So you don’t think a wall is stupid anymore?

Harris: Trump didn’t make sense with his plan.

Cooper: So you do want to build the wall.

Harris: I want to strengthen our border.

Watch the video below:

Harris likely had all these questions in advance, or at least knew to expect them yet once again, she seemed incredibly unprepared. She is so bad at this.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

