Kamala Harris Reduced to a Stuttering Mess When Pressed on Question About Border Wall During CNN Town Hall (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris did a town hall event on CNN tonight and it did not go well.

When pressed on the subject of the border crisis and the idea of a border wall, Harris got caught off guard and tried to deflect by ridiculing Trump. To his credit, CNN’s Anderson Cooper pressed her on the issue and wouldn’t let it go.

Harris was clearly uncomfortable with the line of questioning and came off terribly.

From Collin Rugg on Twitter/X:

Cooper: You called Trump’s wall a stupid medieval vanity project. Harris: Remember when Trump said Mexico would pay for it? *laughs* Cooper: But you agreed to a bill that would earmark $650 million to continue building that wall… Harris: *Rambles* Cooper: You support a bill that would build a wall. Harris: I support good ideas. Cooper: So you don’t think a wall is stupid anymore? Harris: Trump didn’t make sense with his plan. Cooper: So you do want to build the wall. Harris: I want to strengthen our border.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris tries making fun of Trump's border wall before getting fact-checked by CNN's Anderson Cooper. Harris started stuttering after Cooper asked her if she supports a border wall since she is "pro-border security" now. Cooper: You called Trump's wall a stupid… pic.twitter.com/5R4o10mAhX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024

Here’s another awful moment from the event:

CNN: “You've been in the White House four years. Why wasn’t any of that done the last four years?” Kamala: “There was a lot that was done, but there’s more to do. I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done but need to be done.” pic.twitter.com/01y0W3Zpry — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 24, 2024

Even CNN’s Dana Bash was unimpressed:

Kamala Harris has lost Dana Bash. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/vgV4UBvViF — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 24, 2024

Harris likely had all these questions in advance, or at least knew to expect them yet once again, she seemed incredibly unprepared. She is so bad at this.