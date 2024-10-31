Texas AG Paxton Files Lawsuit Against Doctor Accused of Providing Hormones and Puberty Blockers to ‘Transgender’ Minors

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against a doctor who is accused of providing hormones and puberty blockers to 21 minors.

Last year, Texas Senate Bill 14 banned sex change treatments for anyone under 18.

Dr. Hector M. Granados, a pediatric endocrinologist, is accused of “falsifying medical records, prescriptions, and billing records” to evade the law.

In a press release about the lawsuit, Paxton noted that Texas law also directs that the Texas Medical Board “shall revoke the medical license or other authorization to practice medicine of a physician who violates” the provisions of SB14.

Evidence obtained by the Office of the Attorney General revealed that a Dallas-area doctor illegally provided high-dose cross-sex hormones to twenty-one minor patients for the direct purpose of “transitioning” the child’s biological sex. The doctor allegedly used false diagnoses and billing codes to mask these unlawful prescriptions.

“Texas passed a law to protect children from these dangerous unscientific medical interventions that have irreversible and damaging effects,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Paxton continued, “Doctors who continue to provide these harmful ‘gender transition’ drugs and treatments will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Granados is the second doctor to face a lawsuit from Paxton over the treatment of minors in as many weeks.

