“Source of Data Manipulation is Coming from Secretary of State” — TOP MICHIGAN ELECTION EXPERTS Discuss the Massive Double-Voting Scandal in Michigan with Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray

On Wednesday, The Gateway Pundit’s Patty McMurray published a shocking report from Michigan. Election integrity analysts claim they have proof of 208,075 ballot cases by 82,674 voters.

This comes out to 125,428 extra votes that were cast and counted in Michigan.

This follows an incident in September 2024 in Michigan, when we reported that data expert Tim Vetter, along with Phani Mantravadi of Check My Vote, identified 6,126 duplicate votes on the August primary voter rolls.

Later, 6,017 of these duplicate votes curiously disappeared from the voter rolls after our reporting, while 109 duplicate votes remained in the October vote history.

According to election experts, the suspicious disappearing ballots point directly to the Secretary of State’s office.

Today, data analyst Tim Vetter and founder of Check My Vote, Phani Mantravadi, revealed a bombshell revelation to The Gateway Pundit that they discovered by tracking the Daily Absentee Voter Reports.

According to the Daily Absentee Voter Reports obtained by FOIA from the MI Bureau of Elections, on October 28, 2024, Tim Vetter and Phani Mantravadi, who have peer-reviewed each other’s work, claim 208,075 votes were cast in Michigan by 82,647 voters (based on their voter ID’s).

The discovery by Vetter and Mantravadi resulted in a shocking 125,428 excess ballots cast by the same voter ID, as recorded by the MI Bureau Elections.

On Wednesday night, The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray spoke with Tim and Phani.

Tim Vetter described the current fraudulent numbers with The Gateway Pundit audience.

Tim Vetter: In this list, you should never have duplicate votes. This list would be designed or should be designed to never have a glitch, should always It needs to be reliable and accurate, and it is not… Every voter ID that is in the list that we’re talking about has a registration and has an address. When you look up all of these voter IDs, they were 208,000 plus. The most significant occurrence was 29 occurrences. Well, one of those voter IDs actually matched the registration on October 28 of these did not match… Unless we investigate this issue, we’re not going to get to the bottom of how this glitch occurred, which should never occurred in the first place… …This glitch has been occurring since 2019. I’ve been monitoring the voter rules from the very beginning. We have evidence back to January of 2019 of 11,500 plus individuals who voted two, up to six times, in elections back in 2016 and 2018.

The voter rolls were scrubbed of these fraudulent double-voters after The Gateway Pundit report in August.

Patty McMurray: By whom? Who scrubs the voter rolls? Is that the clerks? Does that happen at a local level, or does that happen at a county level, or does that happen at the state level? By the Secretary of State or Bureau of Elections? Phani Mantravadi: Well, I get my monthly voter file from the Secretary of State, the Bureau of Elections, which is from the state. Based on that, I can only say that the file that I get from the state did not have those many double votes as of the October 1 QVF. Now, who is doing it? I don’t have enough knowledge of their technical systems to tell you whether the clerks from jurisdictions are uploading it to the state, and then they’re reporting it to me or not. But it’s evident in the file because we see what we get, and this is data provided by the Bureau of Elections, not anywhere else. Tim Vetter: The data says that either 192 jurisdiction Clerks added duplicate votes, and thus 150 of them attempted to remove all these duplicate votes all in the same time period, or you have one source at the very source, which is the Secretary of State, who did all this adding and removal. That’s where I, in my professional opinion, it’s just simply common sense, in my opinion, knowing and understanding data that the The source of this data manipulation is coming from the Secretary of State.

Earlier on Wednesday, GOP Co-Chair Lara Trump excused this massive election anomaly as a “glitch” and suggested that the duplicates will not be counted.

Phani and Tim would like to see Lara’s data that brought her to this conclusion.

Bless Lara’s heart, but this is not acceptable and likely inaccurate.

Here is the full interview from Wednesday night: