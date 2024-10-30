MI EARLY VOTE SHOCKER! Election Integrity Data Analysts Claim They Have Proof of 208,075 Ballots Cast By 82,674 Voters… An Excess of 125,428 Votes Cast!

In September 2024, we reported that data experts Tim Vetter, Data Lead for United Sovereign Americans, and Phani Mantravadi of Check My Vote identified 6,126 duplicate votes on the August primary voter rolls.

Later, 6,017 of the duplicate votes curiously disappeared from the voter rolls after our reporting, while 109 duplicate votes remained in the October vote history. “Our Secretary of State has a record of scrubbing the voter rolls after the media and election integrity groups bring it to their attention.”

From our September 2024 article:

A STUNNING analysis of voter history records by Michigan data expert Tim Vetter reveals explosive findings about Michigan’s corrupt voter rolls, and they’re aimed squarely at the person who’s been entrusted to ensure their accuracy. If Mr. Vetter, who analyzes data for a living, is correct, he argues that Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson could have potentially put many innocent Michigan voters in hot water with the law.

Today, Tim Vetter and Phani Mantravadi of Check My Vote have revealed a bombshell revelation to the Gateway Pundit that they discovered by tracking the Daily Absentee Voter Reports.

According to the Daily Absentee Voter Reports obtained by FOIA from the MI Bureau of Elections, on October 28, 2024, Tim Vetter and Phani Mantravadi, who have peer-reviewed each other’s work, claim 208,075 votes were cast in Michigan by 82,647 voters (based on their voter ID’s).

The discovery by Vetter and Mantravadi resulted in a shocking 125,428 excess ballots cast by the same voter ID, as recorded by the MI Bureau Elections.

Here is a graph from Check My Vote that helps to provide a visual of their stunning discovery:

Tim Vetter told us that the name attached to the voter ID could be an actual person who is unaware that his voter ID is being used to vote multiple times at different addresses.

He believes that most, if not all, of the names of the people who appear to have voted multiple times, are unaware that votes are being cast using their voter ID.

Here is an example of ONE voter ID used 29 times to vote in Detroit. This voter ID has 19 different addresses.

It’s important to note that the voter’s name is the same on every record. Vetter explains, “This data indicates that multiple ballots were received at the same address and voted each time from multiple ballots.”

According to the MI Secretary of State’s data, the 29 votes from the SAME VOTER ID were recorded on October 25, 2024.

As of Tuesday, the secretary of state’s office had scrubbed almost all of these duplicate votes. Either they coordinated with every clerk across the state to clear these up, or someone at the SOS’s Bureau of Elections office removed them.

Today and yesterday’s Daily Absentee Voter Report only shows one voter who voted twice.

“Who added all of these in the first place?” Tim Vetter asked when we spoke with him earlier today. Vetter’s concern is that the voter IDs are being used by innocent people to cast multiple votes, putting them in jeopardy of being accused of committing a crime. “Either every clerk in the state of Michigan framed these people, or someone from the MI Secretary of State’s Bureau of Elections add all of these votes? If these are not legitimate additions, how did they get put into the system?”

“They have people who have been affected by this that are going to come forward on this,” Vetter told us.

“All of this information is coming from the Absentee ballot tracking report that comes directly from the SOS,” Vetter said. He explained that up until 2024, the reports they received from the Secretary of State came in the form of a single table.

“Even before the 2020 election, this report has been the same,” Vetter said, adding, ” It’s a single table that provides all this data. But for this election, they took the single report and divided it up into three different chunks.”

Vetter claims their ability to audit this data has now been removed. “The transparency of this process has been removed just for this election,” Tim Vetter told us.

“This is massive election interference!” Vetter said. “They took the report that was working and broke it so they could cheat!” he added.”

Tim Vetter, a Michigan resident, is a lead data analyst with United Sovereign Americans (USA), a nonpartisan organization comprised of thousands of grassroots citizen volunteers from across the United States working to ensure legally valid elections that are fair, accurate, and trustworthy.

United Sovereign Americans aren’t simply complaining on social media about their findings. When their team discovers election fraud, they sue the offenders.

On August 28, 2024, Tim Vetter joined United Sovereign Americans, MI Fair Elections, Check My Vote founder Phani Mantravadi, Phil O’Halloran and Braden Giacobazzi, former candidate for MI Governor Donna Brandenburg and current US Congress candidate Nick Somberg (R), who’s running in Michigan’s 11th District against the far-left US Rep. Haley Stevens (D) to file a lawsuit against MI SOS Jocelyn Benson, the MI Dept. of Elections, MI AG Dana Nessel and US AG Merrick Garland.

The lawsuit contends that Michigan election officials did not meet Michigan’s 2022 federal election minimum standards, which every state must maintain as outlined by the United States Congress in order for a federal election to be considered reliable.

The suit claims that the 2022 certified election results are unreliable because those minimum standards were not met.

“Respondents in their official capacities engaged in insufficient efforts to ensure that the 2022 performance is not repeated in subsequent federal elections beginning in 2024,” the lawsuit reads, adding, “If the 2022 election performance is repeated in 2024, Petitioners and all Michigan voters will suffer damages.”

According to MI law 168.509q, ALL VOTER RECORDS MUST BE MAINTAINED FOR 5 YEARS — and ONE change to any vote history record, post-certification, is a felony offense.

Vote history FALSIFICATION is a felony and a violation of Michigan law 168.932

Vote history DELAYED violates Michigan law that requires reporting to the voter rolls within 7 days of the election per Michigan law 168.813

Vote history ADDED post certification. (Then SCRUBBED and ADDED, ETC…)

Vote history SWITCHED from In-Person to Absentee or vice versa

Vote history TRANSFERRED from one voter ID to a different voter ID

Vote history MOVED from one location to a different location

Vote history DUPLICATED where local vote history data is NOT duplicated.

Vote history SCRUBBED, but the voter is still active status

Vote history files should be LOCKED DOWN and NEVER CHANGED!

In February 2024, The Gateway Pundit published an article based on shocking discoveries of duplicate voters found on the MI voter rolls by United Sovereign American Lead Data Analyst Tim Vetter and Check My Vote founder Phani Mantravadi.

Although Tim Vetter alleges he has evidence of double voting since she was elected in 2018, Michigan’s Soros-funded SOS Jocelyn Benson and the politically motivated Attorney General Dana Nessel warned voters, only two months before the 2020 election, that they would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law if they cast more than one vote in an election.

WATCH:

The highly partisan Democrat duo’s warning shot came on the heels of President Trump suggesting that voters submitting ballots by mail should show up to their polling location to ensure their ballots were tabulated.

The funny thing is that there were very few prosecutions related to voter fraud in the state of Michigan in 2020.

Inexplicably, no charges were filed against any individuals working for GBI Strategies or the organization itself, which was caught sending fraudulent voter registrations from a hotel in Auburn Hills, MI to clerks across Michigan.

The case has been well documented in a Michigan State Police report but, for some reason, was hidden from the public and city and county clerks by MI SOS Jocelyn Benson and MI AG Dana Nessel.

Why?

Despite the ease with which volunteers with Check My Vote have been able to identify voter fraud by poring through 8.5 million voter records and over 57 million voter history records, Michigan’s top election and law enforcement officials don’t appear to have any interest in discovering how or why this very concerning violation of the law is happening or in charging the individuals responsible for committing election fraud.

WHY was there such a drastic increase in multiple votes cast under the same voter ID # in 2023? Was this a test by the SOS’s office to see if anyone would catch these duplicate votes, or are Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson and Jonathan Brater, her director of the Bureau of Elections, simply incompetent?

CMV (CheckMyVote), an ALL-VOUNTEER organization, explains how easy it was to find hundreds of voter IDs used more than once to vote in the 2020, 2022, and 2023 elections.

CMV investigators only had to enter six lines of code, and within one minute, the computer showed them HUNDREDS of duplicate voters on Michigan’s QVF (Qualified Voter Files) that are created by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Bureau of Elections office.

Screenshots of evidence showing voters who voted more than once in the 2020, 2022, and 2023 elections were shared with The Gateway Pundit.

The data shown in the chart below was taken directly from the MI QVF that was FOIA’d received on February 1, 2024.

In the first example, a voter with ID # 10059296 voted “Absentee” in the May 2, 2023 election in Sterling Heights, MI, which is located in Macomb County. The same voter ID was used AGAIN to cast ANOTHER vote in person or “ED” on Election Day.

The chart below shows an astounding 6,126 duplicate votes in September 2024. The following month (October), the number of duplicate votes decreased to 109 following the August 2024 Primary Election.

It’s also worth noting that in February 2023, there were 602 duplicate voters in Michigan; the number dropped to 5 duplicate voters in March. Where did the 597 duplicate votes go?

Tim Vetter warns that it’s a felony to make even one change to the voter rolls, post-certification. According to the data expert, voter histories are like bank accounts—they are records that “should never change.”

Vetter tells us that USA CEO Harry Haury claims the data manipulation of Michigan’s voter records is “the equivalent of vote laundering” or “the purposeful manipulation of our vote history, which should never change.”

The next example, which was taken directly from Michigan’s QVF, shows a voter who has a history of only voting “absentee,” but in 2022, they voted BOTH absentee and in person.

If Michigan’s voter ID and signature matching is so effective, how did this voter vote in person for someone else, especially since the voter only has a history of voting absentee?

Curiously, when Tim Vetter received the voter rolls the month after our article was published, the 740 duplicate voters revealed in the report by Check My Vote and Tim Vetter were deleted.

Only 123 of the duplicate voters remained on the voter rolls; “The data reveals that the rest were scrubbed post-certification from the voter rolls by the Secretary of State in violation of the law,” Vetter explained.

The question MI SOS Jocelyn Benson should have to answer is, what happened to the 617 duplicate voters whose records were scrubbed from the voter rolls in Michigan?

After our reporting on double voters, based on evidence in the MI voter rolls in February 2024, MI SOS Jocelyn Benson notified individuals or groups like Check My Vote that the MI voter rolls would no longer include the coding that revealed how the voter voted, whether “absentee,” “early voting” or “in-person,” claiming the coding that allowed groups like Check My Vote and Tim Vetter to identify duplicate votes, was (suddenly) a violation of the voter’s privacy.

Apparently, the SOS violated the “constitutional rights” of 82,702 early voters in Michigan when, just two months after this February memo, these “EV” voter types were listed in the April 2024 vote history records from the SOS.

A-Absentee and ED-election day were both scrubbed in April per the memo but EV-early voting was INCLUDED in the April vote history records.

Check My Vote founder Phani Mantravadi is currently suing the Michigan Bureau of Elections over its refusal to include this critically important information in the Michigan voter rolls.

We spoke with Tim Vetter, who explained that MI SOS Jocelyn Benson’s Bureau of Elections is actually putting these voters identified as having voted more than once in the 2022 election in jeopardy of being charged with felonies.

“This is public information for everyone to see,” Vetter said, adding, “When you are publishing inaccurate vote history on innocent voters, you are actually framing them for committing a felony.”

Mr. Vetter, a lead data expert working with United Sovereign Americans, has compiled a chart to explain his stunning findings in the 2022 Michigan voter rolls or QVF (Qualified Voter Files).

According to USA research on voter registrations in Michigan in 2022, there were 100,229 invalid addresses, 4,714 registrants younger than 16 or older than 115, 2,204 back-dated registrations, 7,481 illegal duplicates, 6,069 voters removed then added back, 11,511 identified double votes added and removed from the QVF from the January 2019 voter rolls, just under 58 MILLION votes that were altered post-certification of the election, 152,047 registrations processed on a non-business day, 13,824 registrants with invalid registration status and 4,235 voters with invalid names, i.e. numbers or abbreviations used for first or last names.

The USA research on Michigan shows Michigan voters who voted in the 2022 general election. 47,805 illegal addresses, 2 voters younger than 16 and older than 115, 444 voters with back-dated registrations, 506 illegal duplicates, 226,928 votes that were altered post-certification, 92,078 vote histories added late and/or deleted within 5 years, 3,646 voter histories that were moved to a new voter ID, 10 double votes, 630 vote histories removed but still active, 1,582 missing absentee voters on the Nov 14, 2022, Absentee Ballot Tracking Report, 2,995 voters with invalid status, 540 missing votes and 1,984 invalid names.

In the December 2023 QVF, compared to the December 2020 QVF, there were almost 15 times more occurrences of individuals voting twice in the same election.

The highest occurrence, by a significant amount, occurred in the November 2023 election.

Vetter warns, “The data shows we had over a FIFTY-fold increase in duplicate voters between the last two major elections in 2024. If we don’t resolve this issue, we can absolutely expect to see a significant increase in duplicate ballots/voters again in our next election.”

Vetter and others’ lawsuit against SOS Benson, the MI BOE, AG Nessel, and AG Garland addresses the allowable error rate in federal elections per the Help America Vote Act (“HAVA”). The voting standards, in effect when HAVA became law, allowed for one error per 500,000 ballot positions.

Petitioners in the lawsuit believe and, therefore, aver that a federal election with an error rate exceeding one error per 500,000 ballot positions is unreliable.

According to data compiled by Tim Vetter and the United Sovereign Americans data team, the error rate in Michigan’s 2022 General Election was an astounding 369,071 (see #4 for the final number of ballots in error on the chart below )

Michigan, like other key swing states across America, has only ONE month to fix its dirty voter rolls. Will independent voter integrity groups like CMV and PIME be able to identify and correct the voter rolls before voters begin to cast their absentee ballots for the 2024 election?

If you’re interested in helping United Sovereign Americans with their research, you can contact them by going to their website and clicking HERE.

Investigators who work on teams at Check My Vote are thoroughly vetted. Over 100 individuals work with the election integrity group to do the job ERIC should be doing in Michigan to protect the integrity of the elections.

Please go to the CheckMyVote.org website or MI Fair Elections and sign up if you’d like to volunteer.

Tim Vetter is a Data Analyst and Equipment engineer in the automotive industry with a specialty in data analysis. He monitors the data on production lines and deals with much more complicated data analysis than counting votes in his day job. Tim is a former pillar lead for world-class technology with digital (data) manufacturing validation.