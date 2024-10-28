Scorched on Sacred Ground: Kamala Harris Heckled at Pennsylvania Church After Claiming Voting for Her Fulfills God’s Will

On Sunday, Kamala Harris tried to mislead another church in Pennsylvania but was interrupted by one of the attendees who firmly rejected her.

Kamala opened her remarks in Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia by invoking a religious duty to vote, suggesting that casting a ballot for her was aligned with God’s will—a statement that garnered both laughter and applause from the congregation.

“In just nine days, we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come. And on this beautiful Sunday morning, I am reminded God expects us to help Him,” Harris declared. “We got work to do.”

As Kamala Harris attempted to link her candidacy to the biblical story of the Apostle Paul, she was abruptly interrupted by a voice from the congregation that refused to be silenced, Fox News reported.

The heckler’s words, though largely drowned out by the church band intentionally, resonated with many who are increasingly skeptical of the Democrats’ claims to moral authority.

Harris clapped along with the audience, stating, “That’s why we fight for democracy… Every voice is important,” as law enforcement escorted the protester out of the building.

WATCH:

The incident follows her mocking of protesters who, during her abortion speech, were chanting ‘Jesus is Lord.’

Kamala Harris and her supporters openly mocked a Christian attendee and Jesus Christ during a rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin earlier this month.

During her speech, she focused on promoting abortion when someone bravely interrupted her.

“We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”

A Christian attendee, Luke Polaske, bravely stood up and proclaimed, “Jesus is Lord,” only to be mocked by Harris herself, who coldly replied, “I think you’re at the wrong rally.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and laughter, and Harris, with an air of smugness, added, “Try the smaller one down the street.”

It was a disgusting display by the godless Democrat and her gaggle of supporters.

During an interview with Fox News, Polaske shared his experience:

I yelled out to the crowd that abortion is the sacrament of Satan. And when I said that, I deeply do believe that as a Christian. And about 10 seconds go by, and that’s when the video of my friend Grant and I proclaiming that Christ is Lord and Jesus is King, when we said that. And I think it’s important to say this is a small venue, and We were about 20 to 30 yards away from Kamala at this point. There’s a lot of controversy that says she wasn’t talking to us or we’d laughed we didn’t get kicked out. Well, I can speak on Grant and I’s behalf on video. Grant’s getting pushed and shoved. And there’s about five seconds before she tells us to go to the smaller rally down the street. You can see on the video, she waves. She was actually waving to me. I took this cross off my neck that I wear. And as we were getting asked to leave, I held it up in the air and waved at her and pointed to her, and she looked directly in the eye, gave me an evil smirk. And I just wanted to clear that up and confirm that she 100 % was talking to us. And there’s other controversy that says we left. We were getting shouted at, pushed, assaulted, screamed at. Trending: WATCH: JD Vance Leaves an Angry Jake Tapper Stunned After Exposing the Reason Ex-Trump Officials are Targeting Trump and Then Destroys Him Over CNN’s Lies About Trump

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has issued an open letter to American Catholics urging them to vote to re-elect President Trump as a moral imperative and called Kamala an “infernal monster who obeys Satan.”