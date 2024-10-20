“God Was Watching Us in This Moment” – Pro-Life Students Speak Out After Kamala Mocked Them and Jesus at Her Rally – And Told Them They Were Not Welcome! (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and her supporters openly mocked a Christian attendee and Jesus Christ during a rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Kamala skipped the Al Smith Charity Dinner, a major Christian event in New York, to hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin instead.

During her speech, she focused on promoting abortion when someone bravely interrupted her.

“We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”

A Christian attendee bravely stood up and proclaimed, “Jesus is Lord,” only to be mocked by Harris herself, who coldly replied, “I think you’re at the wrong rally.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and laughter, and Harris, with an air of smugness, added, “Try the smaller one down the street.”

It was a disgusting display by the godless Democrat and her gaggle of supporters.

On Sunday morning, FOX and Friends Weekend had the two university juniors on their show to discuss the insulting anti-Christian display.

FOX and Friends host Will Cain: Today, we’d like to bring in those students who yelled that out to Kamala Harris, a two pro-life students at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, both juniors, Luke Polaske and Grant Beth. Join us now. Luke, Grant, thanks for being with us this morning.

Luke, I’ll start with you. Just take us into that moment. What happened yesterday? We see the video clip. Is there anything more you can tell us about what you guys had to say and what happened afterwards from that video?

Luke Polaske: Thank you. Yeah, it’s great to be here. I would say the first thing I want to bring up, this is our first time I’m taking an interview with anybody, and I think it’s important because this is our raw untold story. There’s a lot that happened off camera that we said at the protest, or, well, while we were protesting. And I guess we could start off with, after she talked about overturning Roe v. Wade and Donald Trump, I yelled out to the crowd that abortion is the sacrament of Satan. And when I said that, I deeply do believe that as a Christian. And about 10 seconds go by, and that’s when the video of my friend Grant and I proclaiming that Christ is Lord and Jesus is King, when we said that. And I think it’s important to say this is a small venue, and We were about 20 to 30 yards away from Kamala at this point. There’s a lot of controversy that says she wasn’t talking to us or we’d laughed we didn’t get kicked out. Well, I can speak on Grant and I’s behalf on video. Grant’s getting pushed and shoved. And there’s about five seconds before she tells us to go to the smaller rally down the street.

You can see on the video, she waves. She was actually waving to me. I took this cross off my neck that I wear. And as we were getting asked to leave, I held it up in the air and waved at her and pointed to her, and she looked directly in the eye, gave me an evil smirk.

And I just wanted to clear that up and confirm that she 100 % was talking to us. And there’s other controversy that says we left. We were getting shouted at, pushed, assaulted, screamed at. So we were walking away, but there was about three attendees there, volunteers, that kicked us out with badges or whatever they had. And I specifically remember this one man saying, You are uninvited and unwelcome to this event. You need to leave. And all they did was walk us out the door. They didn’t tell us why. No cops have scoured us out. No secret service. Yeah, that’s our story.

Charlie Hurt: So where was this event held exactly?

Luke Polaske: This was held in our University of La Crosse’s gym. Did you pay tuition to go to the university? I do pay tuition to go to the school, but this was a free event. This is in a really small venue. They only said there was about 2,500 people there, which when she told us to go to a smaller rally down the street, I didn’t really think that for a political rally, there could be smaller than 2,500.

Rachel Campos Duffy: Grant, I want to get your point of view from there. Is there anything you want to add to Luke’s story?

Grant Beth: First of all, thank you, Rachel. Thank you, Will. Thank you, Charlie, for having us. We’re very blessed to be here. We’re very blessed to speak on the national stage. It’s important that we get our message out in any way possible.

First of all, we didn’t really intend on going at any people. People online were calling us MAGA fascist. That was never our intention, going to this rally. We were only here to protest our faith, and We did so. We never expected this to grow as large as it was.

Essentially, she was speaking, and we decided to say, Christ is King, Jesus is Lord. And we got a lot of backlash. As you can see in that firsthand video, I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked. And that’s the biggest thing for me, personally, in reflection of the event, Jesus was mocked, his disciples were mocked, and that’s okay. In reality, we did God’s work, And we were there for the right reasons. And God was watching us in this moment. I’m all about being a cordial to a person, no matter your beliefs. But I do believe that that we were sent there by God.

And I do believe this timing, 18 days before the election, is imperative for young Americans and first-time voters like myself to understand that this is what you are going to get with a Kamala Harris presidency.

You are going to get the Kamala Harris that alienates over 50% of the US population that is Christian. You’re You’re going to get the Kamala Harris that skips the Al Smith Memorial dinner that no major presidential candidate has skipped since, I believe, Walter Mondale in 1984.

Now, over 40 years ago, I’m a 20-year-old man. That’s double my life. So that’s a long time for someone not to attend that event. That, along with our experience on this day. It’s a good storm for the opposition, and it just proves what type of person Kamala is and what type of leadership will be…

… This is extremely important for young Americans to understand. If I could ask my young Americans in this country, what do you want your future to look like in this country? Do you want to have to struggle to pay for gas? Do you want to have to struggle to afford groceries on a daily basis? Do you want to even struggle to get your first mortgage on a house? Because that is the future you’re going to get with Kamala Harris as President of the United States.

A future with no more. A future where people are exposed to evil on a daily basis. And people are stripped of the very power they have as citizens of the United States. I implore first-time voters, make an educated choice, whether that be voting early, whether that be going on day of the election, the future of this very country.