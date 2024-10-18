EVIL: Kamala Harris and Her Supporters Mock Christian Attendee Shouting ‘Jesus is Lord’ During Abortion Speech — Kamala Coldly Responds, ‘You’re at the Wrong Rally’

Kamala Harris and her supporters openly mocked a Christian attendee during a rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Kamala skipped the Al Smith Charity Dinner, a major Christian event in New York, to hit the campaign trail instead.

During her speech, she focused on promoting abortion when someone bravely interrupted her.

“We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”

A Christian attendee bravely stood up and proclaimed, “Jesus is Lord,” only to be mocked by Harris herself, who coldly replied, “I think you’re at the wrong rally.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and laughter, and Harris, with an air of smugness, added, “Try the smaller one down the street.”

Jennifer McKinney, a La Crosse resident, attended both the Trump rally in late August and the Harris event, documenting her experiences on social media. What she witnessed was a stark contrast in atmosphere, values, and energy.

While Trump’s rally, held on August 29, was filled with patriotism and faith, Kamala’s event felt cold and antagonistic to those who hold traditional Christian values.

In an Instagram video shared by McKinney, she described how Harris’s event lacked the enthusiasm and warmth she had experienced at Trump’s rally.

McKinney contrasted the Harris rally, which she noted had a much smaller crowd of around 2,500 people with “open spaces” and “no one waiting,” with the Trump rally.

“There were almost 7,000 people, and today they said there were only 2,500 at Kamala’s. Nobody waiting. Open spaces,” she said.

McKinney also noted that attendees had to show their ID to get into Harris’s rally, which in itself felt ironic, considering the Vice President’s opposition to voter ID laws.

However, it was an interaction during the rally that left her stunned.

In her video, McKinney expressed her sorrow over what she witnessed at the Harris rally, noting that the most enthusiastic cheers were in support of abortion rights—an issue that Harris and her supporters unabashedly champion.

“I was making a video talking about how sad I was that the loudest cheers at the rather small event were in support of abortion,” McKinney said.

At the rally, McKinney said, “Not a lot of energy here, but everyone just cheered and screamed for killing babies. That was disappointing.”

As she panned the video, one brave Christian shouted, “Jesus is Lord,” while Kamala was talking about killing babies.

Kamala’s response was chilling. “You guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris sneered, followed by a biting, “I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

McKinney, horrified by what she witnessed, said, “Everyone laughed and cheered. I wanted everyone who’s a believer to hear that for themselves.”

McKinney’s video has since gone viral, with many Americans expressing outrage at Harris’s blatant mockery of a Christian’s proclamation of faith.

As the country gears up for another election cycle, it’s becoming clearer where the Biden-Harris regime and its supporters stand.

