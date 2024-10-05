Reporters at the White House Didn’t Ask Joe Biden a Single Question About The Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Joe Biden surprised the media by making an appearance in the White House press briefing room today.

If you watched the coverage, you may have noticed that there was one urgent topic that didn’t come up at all. Biden did not get a single question about the aftermath of Hurricane Helene or the people throughout the southwest who are struggling to survive right now.

This says a lot about the media, doesn’t it? It didn’t even occur to one of these reporters to ask a question about this disaster?

FOX News reports:

White House reporters ask zero questions about Hurricane Helene in surprise opportunity to press Biden Reporters had a unique opportunity to question President Biden when he made a surprise appearance at the White House press briefing on Friday, but didn’t ask about the historic disaster unfolding in the Southeast in the wake of Hurricane Helene. It was the first time that Biden appeared at a White House press briefing since taking office. The president spoke briefly about the suspended port workers strike and Friday’s positive jobs numbers, and he announced that he may request additional money from Congress to fund Hurricane Helene relief efforts. But there was no follow-up from the press on hurricane relief. After thanking the president for his presence, the first reporter asked about Republicans casting doubt on his economic numbers, saying, “Florida Sen. Marco Rubio described today’s jobs report as having fake numbers. What do you make of that? And how worried are you that many Americans are hearing that the jobs numbers aren’t real?”

Of course, Biden got a question about the election because journalists care very deeply about that.

“The election is a month away. One, I’d like to know how you’re feeling about how this election is going. And then also, do you have confidence that it will be a free and fair election and that it will be peaceful?” one reporter asked. “Are you making any preparations, getting security briefings related to domestic security?”

The progressive left seems uninterested in this tragedy, because the majority of affected people are likely Republican voters. David Axelrod all but admitted this today.

It’s sickening that the hurricane victims are being ignored.