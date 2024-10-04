David Axelrod Says the Quiet Part Out Loud as Biden Blocks Ongoing Rescue Efforts, Claims Hurricane Helene Victims in North Carolina Are Mainly Trump Voters Who Will Find it Hard to Vote

Obama-Harris whisperer David Axelrod, host of the “Axe Files” podcast, said the quiet part out loud as the Biden Regime blocks ongoing rescue operations in North Carolina.

Axelrod said Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina are mainly Trump voters who will find it hard to vote in the 2024 election.

David Axelrod said affected Democrats from Asheville are “upscale liberal voters, and they’re probably going to figure out a way to vote. I’m not sure a bunch of these folks who had their homes and lives destroyed elsewhere, in western North Carolina, in the mountains, there are going to be as easy to wrangle for the Trump campaign.”

— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 4, 2024

Hundreds of people are still missing after Helene. Search and recovery efforts were delayed because Joe Biden was lounging at the beach last weekend and Kamala Harris was busy fundraising in California.

— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 3, 2024

The Biden-Harris Regime is purposely slow-rolling recovery efforts in the battleground state of North Carolina with just weeks to go until Election Day.

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted Joe Biden for blocking ongoing rescue operations in North Carolina.

“Over 200 Americans are dead after Hurricane Helene and the thousands of victims impacted have been disgracefully left behind. The Biden administration has blocked ongoing rescue operations and North Carolina is living in the dark ages because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hate Elon Musk. FEMA is now out of money, because Joe Biden and Kamala spent over a billion dollars of FEMA cash on migrants. Illegals got luxury hotel rooms, but Kamala’s just tossing Helene victims $750 and heading back on the campaign trail. This must not meet her standard for giving extra resources- she only wants to do that based on equity,” Jesse Watters said.

WATCH:

— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 4, 2024

North Carolina’s Democrat Governor Roy Cooper also delayed deploying the 1,000 troops authorized to respond in the state’s FEMA region 4.