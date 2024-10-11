Report: Trump Stops Golfing After Biden Admin Tells Him Secret Service Can’t Protect Him on Golf Courses

NBC News reported Friday that Biden administration officials from the intelligence agencies and the Secret Service have told President Trump the Secret Service cannot protect him from potential assassins when he is golfing, basically forcing Trump to suspend playing golf until after the election.



Trump has been the target of two assassination attempts and is also being targeted for death by Iran. A gunman wounded Trump on stage at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. One supporter was killed and two wounded who were seated in the bleachers behind Trump. The Butler attempt exposed scandalous security lapses by the Secret Service.

The second assassination attempt on Trump took place at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15 when a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle was laying in wait for Trump just outside the fence line along the sixth hole. An alert Secret Service agent doing an advance security sweep a few holes ahead of Trump saw the accused gunman, Ryan Routh, and opened fire, forcing Routh to flee before he could take any shots at Trump.

The Secret Service was not using drones nor performing perimeter checks outside the golf course that day, leaving Trump vulnerable yet again to a would-be assassin.

A whistleblower recently came forward to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) alleging the Secret Service is trying to cover-up deficiencies on protecting Trump.

NEW tonight – An internal Secret Service whistleblower alleges that USSS leadership is denying government auditors access to certain Trump events to conceal the fact he is still not getting maximum protection pic.twitter.com/7y4zRjxXbG — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 9, 2024

NBC News reporter Dasha Burns who was covering the the Trump rally in Butler July 13:

NEW: Trump won’t golf until after the election. Security concerns have kept him off the golf course since the second assassination attempt. It’s a big change as golf has long been a major part of his lifestyle. W/ @JuliaEAinsley @darehgregorian https://t.co/BsHDp5Tceg — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) October 11, 2024

NBC News excerpt:

Former President Donald Trump has not played golf since an apparent assassination attempt near one of his courses on Sept. 15, and he will not do so until after the election, according to a person close to the campaign and another person familiar with the situation. A third person familiar with the conversations said Trump was told that federal agents could not ensure his safety to a degree that they were comfortable with if he were to play. The concerns were conveyed in two conversations with Trump since the September incident: one with Ronald Rowe, the acting director of the Secret Service, and the other with officials from the national intelligence director’s office. …Trump had asked Rowe during a meeting last month whether it would be safe for him to continue golfing in the wake of the thwarted assassination attempt, and he was told he would need significant additional security given the proximity of some of his courses to public roads, The New York Times reported last month, citing information from three people familiar with their conversation. Being unable to play golf is a significant change to Trump’s schedule and lifestyle. He has 18 golf properties around the world — including courses in Oman and Dubai — and the sport has been a fixture in his life throughout his three campaigns and his presidency.As president, he spent over 260 days at his various golf properties. It is unclear whether he golfed each time — unlike previous administrations, his White House would typically not say whether he was golfing or whom he was golfing with.

The Secret Service has no problem protecting Joe Biden when he lounges on the beach in Delaware: