REPORT: Kamala Harris’s Campaign in Pennsylvania Plagued by Infighting and Internal Divisions

Kamala Harris’s campaign is Pennsylvania is reportedly plagued by infighting and internal divisions.

According to a report from Politico, senior Democrats in the critical swing state are sounding the alarm about Harris’s chances and warning that their efforts are being hindered by her campaign manager, Nikki Lu, who they claim does not understand the dynamics of Pennsylvania politics.

The report states:

Top Democrats in Pennsylvania are worried Vice President Kamala Harris’ operation is being poorly run in the nation’s biggest battleground state. They say some Harris aides lack relationships with key party figures, particularly in Philadelphia and its suburbs. They complain they have been left out of events and surrogates haven’t been deployed effectively. And they’ve urged Harris staff in private meetings to do more to turn out voters of color. Some are even pointing fingers at Harris’ Pennsylvania campaign manager, Nikki Lu, who they say lacks deep knowledge of Philadelphia, where the vice president must drive up voter turnout in order to win. “I have concerns about Nikki Lu,” said Ryan Boyer, who, as the first Black head of the city’s influential building trades council, is one of the most powerful labor leaders in the state. “I don’t think she understands Philadelphia.” For some Pennsylvania Democratic elected officials, party leaders and allies, 20 of whom POLITICO spoke to for this article, they’re anxious the in-state operation has set them back.

While next month’s election could be decided in any number of ways, most political analysts believe that securing Pennsylvania opens up an obvious path to victory.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump holds a 0.3 percent lead over Harris, although this remains well within the margin of error.

There is also the very real risk of a repeat of the 2020 presidential election, where Pennsylvania was one of the many states in which the Biden campaign’s Democratic operatives committed widespread electoral fraud.

Just this week, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt warned that it will once again take days rather than hours to process and count the ballots again this year, giving ample time for corrupt election workers to “find” the correct number of ballots required to give Kamala Harris victory.

Back in 2020, Donald Trump was ahead by over 700,000 votes on election night, only for the counting process to then take days to complete when the votes were found to give Joe Biden the lead.