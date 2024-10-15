Here We Go: Top Pennsylvania Election Official Says to Expect Several Days to Process and Count the Ballots – Just Like 2020 When Trump Was Ahead by 675,012 Votes on Election Day!

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt told reporters to expect several days to process and count the ballots again this year.

Al Schmidt told the far left Washington Post that it will take days to decide the election in Pennsylvania.

Al Schmidt: “But, unlike most other states red and blue alike, we cannot begin our counties cannot begin processing mail-in ballots before seven AM on election morning. Plenty of other states again Republican states like Florida and others allow this process to begin in advance And what that means is in those states you know the male the male vote by around midnight on election night except for the ones that maybe came in that day or that evening. That’s not the case in Pennsylvania because the process cannot begin until seven AM on election morning. And it is acutely frustrating to have a technical problem with a technical solution that is nonpartisan nonpolitical does not benefit any candidate or any party and have Pennsylvania go through this in twenty twenty and that issue having not been addressed in the last four years by our legislature… Meaning that it can happen again.”

For the record, Al Schmidt is a Trump-hating RINO. He was chosen as Secretary of State by Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro.

So, here we go again.

Texas and Florida can announce their results on Election Day. Pennsylvania could take a week or longer – it depends on how Kamala is doing.

It is clear the Pennsylvania 2020 election was wrought with fraud and criminal conduct.

President Trump led by more than 700,000 votes on election night, November 3, 2020.

That’s when Democrats went to work. Democrats locked the doors in Philadelphia and did not allow any GOP observers to enter. They counted the never-ending supply of ballots moved into the election center for four days until they announced Joe Biden as winner. And only then did they stop the counting.

In late November 2020, the Pennsylvania state legislature held a hearing on the 2020 election issues and irregularities.

One witness described the huge “spikes” in Pennsylvania during the hearing and the crowd gasped.

.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious “spikes” in PA, how many went to Biden? Witness: “I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand.” “And how much for Trump? Witness: “I think it was a little over 3,200.” *crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020

What took place in Pennsylvania in 2020 appeared to be the greatest incident of election fraud in US history.

We were all shocked back in 2008 when Democrat Al Franken won the Minnesota Senate race by 312 votes with the help of 1,099 illegal felon votes and several hundred ballots “found” in the trunk of a car.

But in 2020, Democrats took their corruption to a whole new level.

In Pennsylvania, President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by nearly 700,000 votes on Election night.

On Election night, President Trump had 2,965,636 votes. Joe Biden had 2,290,624 votes.

Trump led by at least 675,012 votes on election night.

Trump led Sleepy Joe by 12.7% in Pennsylvania!

It was an insurmountable lead—a wipeout!

Then Miracle of Miracles!

By Friday morning, Joe Biden pulled ahead of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania by 6,826 votes.

Joe Biden had increased his vote count by 3,297,614 votes!

The Democrats, in the privacy of the Philly Convention Center, without ANY GOP inspectors, added OVER ONE MILLION VOTES to Joe Biden’s totals in 2 days!

Joe Biden added one-third of his votes in Pennsylvania in two days behind locked doors!

And now they want to do the same thing again!