PURE EVIL: Volunteers Allege Kamala Harris Camp Ordered NC National Guard to Load Life-Saving Supplies on Plane for Photo-Op with the Intent of Never Sending the Aid (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris committed heinous act during the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts that combined the worst elements of narcissism and evil, according to members of a highly respected rescue organization.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the Harris-Biden regime’s deliberate neglect of the hundreds of Hurricane Helene victims. They are not only cruelly refusing aid to these primarily rural voters (who mostly oppose the regime) but are also doling out billions of dollars to illegal aliens straight from FEMA’s budget.

Adding insult to injury, the Harris-Biden regime is offering families who lost everything in the historic flood a measly $750 check while the illegals cash in—the ultimate example of putting America last. They are also demanding Congress pony up billions to FEMA and seeking to make them the scapegoat if they fail to come through.

But their callousness seemingly goes even deeper. Volunteers Jonathan Howard and Charlie Keebaugh, members of the non-profit group Aerial Recovery, joined former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan on his podcast Thursday to detail their experiences with hurricane relief and what they witnessed while on the scene. Aerial Recovery has been active in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

According to its website, Aerial Recovery trains and deploys humanitarian special operators to respond to natural and man-made disasters and combat sex trafficking. It is made up of veterans and first responders.

During the second half of the interview, Howard stated that sources told him that Harris ordered the North Carolina National Guard to load a C-17 full of supplies just so she could have a photo-op. More infuriatingly, she did this, knowing full well the life-saving supplies would never reach the victims.

Ryan could not believe what he was hearing and asked him to repeat the allegation, which Howard did.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris ordered the North Carolina National Guard to load disaster relief supplies onto a cargo plane just for a photo op with the intention of NEVER sending the supplies to storm victims This disqualifies her from running for office pic.twitter.com/RZnKnKeZ6u — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 10, 2024

HOWARD: From that video, I started getting a lot of messages from actual aircraft commanders like Squadron commanders. I had a squadron commander from North Carolina reach out to me. They had to load a C17 full of supplies just to take a photo op for Kamala. And they never sent the bird (plane). They loaded an entire C-17 full of supplies for the hurricane victims just for Kamala to go there…That was a North Carolina National Guard unit 06 that reached out to me. They did a photo op with the intention of never sending aid. It was just a photo op.

Watch the full episode below: