Kamala’s Government is MIA in its Response to Helene… Guess Why FEMA is out of Cash! (VIDEO)

by

As Kamala Harris offers Helene victims $750 each, Joe Biden is offering Ukraine another 2.4 Billion dollars. Harris and Biden once again have turned their backs on Americans in need. Now Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas is warning the FEMA is almost out of cash. The reason is that it has spent much of its budget on caring for illegal aliens.

 

The mainstream media is ignoring this disaster to cover up for the Harris-Biden failures. Right now, people are still stranded while government helicopters are grounded and hero civilian rescue crews are being told to go home under the threat of arrest. Hear their stories as we expose the ills of Kamala Harris and her ability to lead.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.