Kamala’s Government is MIA in its Response to Helene… Guess Why FEMA is out of Cash! (VIDEO)

As Kamala Harris offers Helene victims $750 each, Joe Biden is offering Ukraine another 2.4 Billion dollars. Harris and Biden once again have turned their backs on Americans in need. Now Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas is warning the FEMA is almost out of cash. The reason is that it has spent much of its budget on caring for illegal aliens.

The mainstream media is ignoring this disaster to cover up for the Harris-Biden failures. Right now, people are still stranded while government helicopters are grounded and hero civilian rescue crews are being told to go home under the threat of arrest. Hear their stories as we expose the ills of Kamala Harris and her ability to lead.