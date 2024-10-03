Proud Southerner Tells Kamala to Take her $750 and “Wipe Your A$$ with It!” (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, days after Hurricane Helene devastated the area, Kamala Harris flew into North Carolina and proudly announced that FEMA was going to gift the suffering families who lost everything in the historic flood with $750 check.

That’s $750 for Americans and BILLIONS for OTHER countries. HOW can liberals be ok with this ??? PATHETIC AND DISGUSTING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ETb7gUPx5Q — Geminigirl (@desertlife88) October 2, 2024

FEMA will only give the suffering families $750. They blew too much money the past few years resettling Kamala’s illegal aliens.

It should be clear by now that the Democrat Party does not care about American citizens. You’re on your own, North Carolina and Tennesse.

In response to the offer, one proud Southerner posted a video on TikTok where he calls out Democrats and Kamala Harris.

The man tells Kamala, “You can take that $750 and wipe your a$$ with it, Kamala!”

North Carolina flood victim: Kamala Harris, we don’t want you here. We don’t want your party here in North Carolina. If you’re a Democrat and you live in North Carolina, good for you. But this woman is given illegal immigration, patients, more rights to be entitled to be called American, thousands of dollars in food stamps, loads of money in their pockets, and she’s going to give the people in the mountains $750 dollars. You can take that money and go wipe your ass with it, Kamala! These people, if they choose to stay there and live and to rebuild, they really need government assistance. They really need the food stamps. They need the checks put in their checking account every f*cking two weeks so they can survive and provide for their families. You people in office are so f*cking sick and so disgusting. Hearing you f*ckers talk and you Democrats or you far-left extremists just f*cking keeps swiping. I don’t even have enough time for your ass right now. I’m seeing videos. I’m reading comments of people slashing people’s tires to keep them from f*cking sending aid, you sick bastards. And when did this fucking hurricane became political? The more and more I get on these updates. I took a vacation there a long time ago when I was a child. The area that I went to is gone. It’s gone. (pause) This f*cking world, this country is so f*cked up. You all don’t even give a f*ck anymore. Do you even give a f*ck about life? Huh? And you f*cking law enforcement and you f*cking first responders, take your f*cking high authority and shove it up your ass. If people are going there to help, let them f*cking help. Because apparently, you all don’t do sh*t. Telling someone they can’t fly their helicopter to send aid. Apparently, the last report I’ve seen, there’s more people with private helicopters out there than there is the f*cking army. And don’t flag me for my language, TikTok. But this f*cking app has got people too got… Too f*cking comfortable. Could you imagine losing your home? I mean, losing everything. And you have nothing to go back to. It’s gone. I’m sorry. Half of us are too entitled to even know any better.

Via TONYxTWO and Catturd2