Pro-Hezbollah Rally In Dearborn Features Anti-American and Anti-Israel Rhetoric

In yet another example of the terrible consequences of mass migration, according to Geller Report, “At an October 2, 2024 rally titled Stand with Lebanon” held in front of the Dearborn, Michigan police department, a protester carried a sign depicting Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s hand and the words ‘You will be return horizontaly [sic].’”

In September, Israel Defense Forces announced Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah’s central command bunker headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon.

The sign refers to a mocking speech in Lebanon several years ago by Nasrallah in which he warned that “American soldiers and officers” in the Middle East will return home “in a horizonal position” and in “coffins.”

Hezbollah has been designated a terrorist group, according to State Department, and has been responsible for countless terrorist attacks against both American soldiers and Israelis.

According to Geller, “Notably, at an earlier rally held in Dearborn on September 25, 2024, protesters cheered for Hizbullah and its leader Nasrallah (who was killed two days later, on September 27) as well as for Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.”

“Some participants shouted ‘Death to Israel!’ while Osama Siblani, community leader and editor-in-chief of The Arab American News, who emceed the event, said that Hizbullah has begun to invade the Galilee. This was met with cheers from the crowd. He went on to say that Israeli PM Netanyahu wants to bring Israeli citizens back to their homes in the north of Israel, but that he has one thing to say to him: ‘Go back to Poland!'”

This is sick, and yet, for the most part, the mainstream fake news media didn’t even cover this story.

X, however, was abuzz with reaction to this third column UnAmerican activity.

Just as in Europe, once the floodgates of mass immigration are opened, terrorists and their supporters sneak in as a result of Globalist and open-border Democrat policies.

Islamists gathered in front of the Dearborn police station chanting “death to America” while holding up Hezbollah leader signs. Michigan is a mess. pic.twitter.com/xnKFRdT0my — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) October 11, 2024