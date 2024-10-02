Party of Violence: Kamala Harris’s Husband Doug Emhoff Accused of Assaulting His Ex-Girlfriend After a Film Festival, Leaving Her Sobbing in a Cab

Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, finds himself in hot water as he stands accused of assaulting one of his ex-girlfriends just over a decade ago.

Three friends of the alleged victim told on Wednesday the Daily Mail that Emhoff struck his then-lover in the face so violently that she spun around while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France. One friend said the female was bawling when she called her in a cab following Emhoff’s alleged assault.

Here is how the friend described the incident to the Daily Mail:

It was something like 3 am. They were trying to get out of there and they both had been drinking. There was a gigantic line for taxis. She went up to one of the valet guys, offered him 100 Euros or whatever, to get to the head of the line. She told me she put her hand on his shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting, and came over and slapped her in the face. She slapped him back. My impression is that he had a lot to drink. She was sobbing (on the phone afterward), but she wasn’t slurring her words. ‘She told me that she broke up with him that night.

The Daily Mail has not identified the alleged victim, a New York attorney, in order to protect her privacy. They instead referred to her by the pseudonym “Jane.”

The second friend was also informed by “Jane” about the incident at the time as well. The third friend told DailyMail.com that “Jane” recounted the full story of his alleged abuse in 2018. This was at the time then-Senator Harris was slandering Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Senate hearing over made-up sexual assault allegations by crazed Democrat professor Christine Blasey Ford.

To back up their claims of Emhoff’s relationship and trip, the friends provided the Daily Mail with a copy of Emhoff and “Jane’s” itinerary which showed a layover flight from Newark, New Jersey to Nice, France on May 22, 2012. They also provided the outlet with an email “Jane” wrote, which gave out the location of the hotel she and Emhoff stayed at during the Cannes Film Festival trip.

The friends also stated Emhoff had no regrets over how he handled the incident, using a tennis metaphor to play down the alleged assault.

“Don’t worry about it, you got one across the court and down the line,” he reportedly quipped.

The friends also said Jane told them Emhoff stated that he was getting divorced for cheating on his first wife with the nanny and impregnating her. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Emhoff cheated on his first wife with their children’s nanny Najen Naylor, a 47-year-old blonde who also taught at their children’s elite private school. The affair, which occurred in 2009, resulted in a pregnancy.

Emhoff, now 59, was married to Kerstin Emhoff for 16 years before their divorce in 2009. At the time of his infidelity, their daughter Ella was 10, and their son Cole was 15.

One friend stated Emhoff brushed off the entire episode.

“He did it rather matter-of-factly, not apologizing or saying he screwed up, but just like it was any other conversation,” one friend stated. “Not, ‘I’ve got to tell you something’, ‘this isn’t who I am’ or ‘I’m embarrassed about it’. There was no shame or regret.”

Emhoff also suggested that the nanny was making up the claims, and Jane wanted to believe him, according to the friend.

She (Jane) said she entertained what he was telling her, that the teacher wasn't really pregnant, that she was doing a shakedown.

“He’s (Emhoff) a really bad guy. To hold him out as a supporter of women is just disgusting,” another friend told the Daily Mail.