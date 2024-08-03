Explosive Scandal: Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Cheated on First Wife with Daughter’s Nanny and Got Her Pregnant

It has been reported that Doug Emhoff, who met Kamala Harris on a blind date, ended his first marriage after an affair with his children’s nanny.

Daily Mail has exclusively revealed that Emhoff’s extramarital relationship with Najen Naylor, a 47-year-old blonde who also taught at their children’s elite private school, resulted in a pregnancy.

Doug Emhoff, now 59, was married to Kerstin Emhoff for 16 years before their divorce in 2009. At the time of his infidelity, their daughter Ella was 10, and their son Cole was 15.

It is said that the marriage crumbled after Kerstin discovered the affair with Naylor, who not only worked as a nanny but also taught at an elite private school attended by the couple’s children.

Naylor, who is currently the Sr. Director of Original Entertainment Acquisition & Development for Audible, did not deny the allegations when approached by Daily Mail at her home in The Hamptons. While she refrained from providing any substantial comments, she said: “I’m kind of freaked out right now.”

After the affair came to light, Naylor was reportedly forced to leave her teaching position at The Willows, a prestigious private school in Culver City, California. This school is known for its exorbitant tuition fees, ranging from 32,525 to 41,535 annually.

A former parent at The Willows before 2009 claimed to have been aware of the affair and expressed disgust towards Emhoff while praising Naylor’s character as a dedicated teacher. “She was a lovely person, a great teacher to my kids,” said the anonymous mother.

Sources close to the situation claim that Naylor became pregnant during this illicit relationship but “did not keep the baby.”

However, social media posts from 2009 show a mysterious baby girl named Brook, suggesting that there might be more to this story than meets the eye.

The Daily Mail reported:

In September 2009 Naylor posted a video on Facebook to ‘introduce’ three babies: Sawyer, Brook, and George, with the caption ‘Baby party!’. Sawyer and George are the boys of Brooks, who has been her close friend since childhood in Columbus, Ohio. Those children were born in July 2009. The third child, Brook, who appears slightly younger, does not appear to be Stacey’s daughter, and is not in any of her later Facebook family photos. It is unclear who Brook’s mother is. When contacted by DailyMail.com and asked about the Emhoff affair, Brooks did not deny any of the information, but said that she would not comment further without Naylor’s permission. She added that Naylor was a ‘wonderful’ woman.

Emhoff’s spokeswoman, Liza Acevedo, has yet to respond to inquiries regarding these allegations. Meanwhile, Kerstin Emhoff hung up when contacted for comment, according to The Daily Mail.