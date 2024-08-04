Kamala Harris’s Husband Doug Emhoff Admits He Cheated on His First Wife with a Nanny

Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, admitted in a statement to CNN that he had an affair during his first marriage with a nanny.

This admission comes on the heels of a report from Daily Mail, detailing the scandalous circumstances surrounding the end of his first marriage.

Daily Mail has exclusively revealed that Emhoff’s extramarital relationship with Najen Naylor, a 47-year-old blonde who also taught at their children’s elite private school, resulted in a pregnancy.

Doug Emhoff, now 59, was married to Kerstin Emhoff for 16 years before their divorce in 2009. At the time of his infidelity, their daughter Ella was 10, and their son Cole was 15.

It is said that the marriage crumbled after Kerstin discovered the affair with Naylor, who not only worked as a nanny but also taught at an elite private school attended by the couple’s children.

Naylor, who is currently the Sr. Director of Original Entertainment Acquisition & Development for Audible, did not deny the allegations when approached by Daily Mail at her home in The Hamptons. While she refrained from providing any substantial comments, she said: “I’m kind of freaked out right now.”

Sources close to the situation claim that Naylor became pregnant during this illicit relationship but “did not keep the baby.”

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” Emhoff told CNN.

Despite this scandal, Emhoff’s ex-wife, Kerstin, attempted to downplay the situation in her own statement. “Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago,” she said.

She added, "He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together.”

It should be noted that Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown admitted in 2020 to an extramarital affair with Kamala Harris.

Brown also admitted to giving Harris her first official state job.

In a short article in the San Francisco Chronicle, Brown admitted to the extra-marital affair and to appointing Harris to two state commissions.

Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker. And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians.

The San Francisco Weekly reported on Kamala’s affair with Willie Brown in 2003. But for some reason the fake news kept that article buried the past few weeks.

