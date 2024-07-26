WATCH: Barack and Michelle Obama Announce Endorsement of Kamala Harris with Cheesy Video

In a set of early morning posts on Friday, Barack and Michelle Obama announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

The posts featured a seemingly staged recording of the Obamas telling Harris over the phone that they are endorsing her.

The former president wrote, “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris . We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

In the video, Obama tells Harris, “We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

In a separate post, uploaded simultaneously at 5:01 a.m., Michelle Obama wrote, “I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris !”

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

Michelle’s post included the same video.

Within the same minute, Kamala Harris also posted the video and thanked the Obamas.

It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/rAuTyIlCai — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024

“It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama,” Harris wrote. “Let’s get to work.”

The Obamas remain at the top of the most influential members of the Democrat Party.