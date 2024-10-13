NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS: Tim Walz Says Difference Between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is “NOT What They Need to Be Concerned With” (VIDEO)

Tim Walz tried to dismiss the recent controversy over Kamala Harris admitting that she would be no different–perhaps worse–than Joe Biden, saying that this is not something voters “need to be concerned with.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kamala Harris recently told “The View” co-hosts that she would not have done anything differently than Joe Biden during the past four years.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” said Harris in response to Sunny Hostin asking if she’d “have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years.” Kamala then admitted, “I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

In other words, Kamala Harris will only bring more inflation, more war, more illegal immigration, more crime, and less help for American citizens.

Via Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) on X:

Kamala spokesman Mitch Landrieu, like a total idiot, later clarified that she does differ in one way: “She’s a woman of color.”

This is DEI in action!

Tim Walz recently chimed in on the subject during an interview, saying the difference between Biden and Harris is not of anyone's concern, especially not the voters. In other words, it's none of your business who's sitting in the White House, something the Democrats made clear when they swapped out Biden with Kamala after he was Democratically elected as the Nominee.

WATCH: