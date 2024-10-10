Harris’s Spox Finally Reveals How Kamala is Different Than Joe Biden (VIDEO)

CNN Spox Mitch Landrieu

Kamala Harris’s spokesperson finally revealed how Harris is different than Joe Biden.

Harris earlier this week told “The View” co-hosts that she would not have done anything differently than Joe Biden during the past 4 years.

This is as Kamala Harris claims she is ‘a new way forward.’

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” Harris said as Americans suffer under crushing inflation.

WATCH:

Even a CNN panel was floored by Kamala Harris’s admission that she would not have done anything differently.

WATCH:

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert asked Kamala Harris the same question and she got tripped up and claimed she will be different because she is not Joe Biden.

Harris’s spox Mitch Landrieu appeared on CNN to do some damage control after Kamala’s career-ending admission on “The View.”

“Vice President Harris has been asked repeatedly how she’s different than President Biden and some people think she’s been tripped up by answering that. How do you think she is different than President Biden?” CNN’s John Berman asked Mitch Landrieu.

His answer? She is not Joe Biden and she’s not white!

“She’s a woman of color,” Kamala’s spox Mitch Landrieu said.

The look on John Berman’s face said it all.

WATCH:

