Kamala Harris Nervously Repeats Herself When Asked How She is Different Than Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris sat down for a one-on-one, solo interview with Action News anchor Brian Taff on Friday during her visit to Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

This is Kamala Harris’s first interview since Tuesday night’s debate and she sure sounds a lot different than she did earlier this week.

Brian Taff asked Kamala Harris how she is different than Joe Biden.

Americans are fed up with the Biden-Harris inflation crisis, high gas prices, rampant crime and the illegal alien invasion.

A Harris Administration will be more of the same and things will get much worse.

Kamala Harris nervously repeated herself and failed to explain how she’s different than Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Brian Taff also asked Kamala Harris how she plans to reach voters who are on the fence heading into the November election.

“On the appeal of the man you’re running against: as you drove here today, you likely saw a lot of Trump signs. He has a historic appeal in this country, and as someone running against him and trying to understand that, I wonder how you distill it? What do you understand his appeal to be? And how do you speak to his voters, and maybe people who share his values, but are open to something else?” Brian asked.

Kamala Harris delivered a nonsensical word salad.

“I, based on experience, and a lived experience, know in my heart, I know in my soul, I know, that the vast majority of us as Americans have so much more in common than what separates us. And I also believe that I am accurate in knowing that most Americans want a leader that brings us together as Americans and not someone who professes to be a leader who is trying to have us point our fingers at each other,” Harris said.

