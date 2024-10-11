NEW: University of Kansas Professor Leaves School After Saying Men Who Don’t Vote For Kamala Harris Should Be Lined Up and Shot

University of Kansas professor Phil Lowcock left the school after he was caught on video saying men who don’t vote for Kamala Harris should be shot.

The university placed the professor on administrative leave following the viral video earlier this week.

“[We] have been informed that the instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation,” Professor Jonathan Brumberg from the Department of Psychology told The Daily Wire.

On Friday the university confirmed Lowcock had left the school.

“A University of Kansas professor has left the school after a viral lecture video surfaced earlier this week regarding suggestions of political violence,” KCTV reported.

“KU Provost & Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara A. Bichelmeyer said Dr. Phil Lowcock, a lecturer in the Department of Health, Sport & Exercise Sciences, has left the university. Lowcock was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday after a video surfaced of one of his classes,” the outlet reported.

Lowcock was teaching a class on sleep cycles when he veered off and made a statement against men who won’t vote for Kamala Harris simply because she is a woman.

Of course, according to the left, it is okay to vote for Kamala Harris just because she is a woman.

“If you believe guys are smarter than girls you have some serious problems,” Lowcock told the class. “And so what frustrates me. There are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t believe females are smart enough to be president.

“We can line all those guys up and shoot them,” he said. “They clearly do no understand the way the world works.”

The professor then asked for his statement to be scratched from the record.

“Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that,” Lowcock said.

WATCH: