University of Kansas Professor Placed on Leave After Saying Men Who Don’t Vote For Kamala Harris Should be Lined Up and Shot (VIDEO)

A University of Kansas professor was placed on leave on Wednesday after he said men who don’t vote for Kamala Harris should be shot.

A professor was teaching a class on sleep cycles when he veered off and made a statement against men who won’t vote for Kamala Harris simply because she is a woman.

The unidentified instructor said men who don’t vote for Kamala Harris should be shot.

“If you believe guys are smarter than girls you have some serious problems,” he told the class. “And so what frustrates me. There are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t believe females are smart enough to be president.

“We can line all those guys up and shoot them,” he said. “They clearly do no understand the way the world works.”

The professor then asked for his statement to be scratched from the record.

“Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that,” he said.

The University of Kansas placed the professor on administrative leave following the viral video.

“[We] have been informed that the instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation,” Professor Jonathan Brumberg from the Department of Psychology told The Daily Wire.