MUST SEE: “NOT ACCEPTABLE” – ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Lights Up Obama for Accusing Black Men of “Putting Women Down” for Not Wanting to Elect Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Liberal ESPN host Stephen A. Smith recently slammed Obama’s identity politics and accusations of misogyny against black men who don’t want to vote for Kamala Harris.
This comes in response to Obama’s recent attempt to shame black men and the “brothers” into voting for Kamala Harris by accusing them of not “feeling the idea of having a woman as president” and “putting women down.”
“That’s not acceptable,” Obama lectured black men who don’t think Kamala is qualified to lead the country.
“President Obama, what you said is not acceptable,” Smith responded. He went on to outline the actual reasons that black people don’t support Kamala Harris, asking, “Inflation, the cost of living, the gas, the price of groceries, that don’t matter?” Then, he slammed Kamala Harris and the Democrats’ policies that treat illegal aliens better than American citizens, including prepaid credit cards for illegals in New York, and asked, “You don’t think they noticed?”
This isn’t the first time that Smith has called out the Regime’s open borders policies. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Smith went on a rant about Biden and Democrats doling out cash to other countries and illegal immigrants in the United States, saying, “Donald Trump is a shoo-in for re-election.”
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Predicts Trump Win and Bashes Biden and Dems Over Aid for Illegals and Other Countries: ‘What About Poor and Desolate Citizens Here?’ (VIDEO)
Still, Smith declares that he's "voting for Kamala," so he clearly doesn't care all that much about these issues and is likely trying to just appeal to his audience.
Smith: I want you to hear exactly what this man had to say... Respectfully, President Obama, what you said is not acceptable.
Is it possible that the only reason some black folks may not be inclined to vote, or they may be disenchanted, or, dare, I say, may even be willing to go as far as voting for Trump, is it possible that it's policy as opposed to misogyny? Inflation, the cost of living, the gas, the price of groceries, that don't matter? Immigration and our borders, and this belief that there's an elevated level of sensitivity towards them, as opposed to black folks struggling, if not starving, in this country! Yes, that plays a role, too! When the Mayor of New York was talking about $53 million in prepaid credit cards for immigrants who came across our borders illegally and having prepaid credit cards for them, and I said, wait a minute, black folks been starving for years. We ain't get that. You don't think they noticed?
Smith: You're basically accusing black men who come up with a reason to not support Kamala Harris as engaging in misogyny. Whatever happened to disagreeing without being disagreeable, President Obama? What happened to that? All of a sudden, we want to challenge men and our love and our affection as black men for black women, we want to bring that into question because we've got an election coming up, and people may have the temerity to think differently than you? a black man asking, “What about us?” Is not a crime. It's not misogyny. It's us exercising our rights as American citizens to question why you should have our support, which you yourself, as the President, for eight years, told us we had every right to do.
Just very disappointed that you would say that to black men who are bit apprehensive. I'm voting for Kamala, so you aren't talking to me. But still, it's not right for you to say that, sir. It's just wrong.