MUST SEE: “NOT ACCEPTABLE” – ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Lights Up Obama for Accusing Black Men of “Putting Women Down” for Not Wanting to Elect Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Liberal ESPN host Stephen A. Smith recently slammed Obama’s identity politics and accusations of misogyny against black men who don’t want to vote for Kamala Harris.

This comes in response to Obama’s recent attempt to shame black men and the “brothers” into voting for Kamala Harris by accusing them of not “feeling the idea of having a woman as president” and “putting women down.”

“That’s not acceptable,” Obama lectured black men who don’t think Kamala is qualified to lead the country.

WATCH:



“President Obama, what you said is not acceptable,” Smith responded. He went on to outline the actual reasons that black people don’t support Kamala Harris, asking, “Inflation, the cost of living, the gas, the price of groceries, that don’t matter?” Then, he slammed Kamala Harris and the Democrats’ policies that treat illegal aliens better than American citizens, including prepaid credit cards for illegals in New York, and asked, “You don’t think they noticed?”

This isn’t the first time that Smith has called out the Regime’s open borders policies. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Smith went on a rant about Biden and Democrats doling out cash to other countries and illegal immigrants in the United States, saying, “Donald Trump is a shoo-in for re-election.”

Still, Smith declares that he's "voting for Kamala," so he clearly doesn't care all that much about these issues and is likely trying to just appeal to his audience.

Watch below:

Smith: I want you to hear exactly what this man had to say... Respectfully, President Obama, what you said is not acceptable. Is it possible that the only reason some black folks may not be inclined to vote, or they may be disenchanted, or, dare, I say, may even be willing to go as far as voting for Trump, is it possible that it's policy as opposed to misogyny? Inflation, the cost of living, the gas, the price of groceries, that don't matter? Immigration and our borders, and this belief that there's an elevated level of sensitivity towards them, as opposed to black folks struggling, if not starving, in this country! Yes, that plays a role, too! When the Mayor of New York was talking about $53 million in prepaid credit cards for immigrants who came across our borders illegally and having prepaid credit cards for them, and I said, wait a minute, black folks been starving for years. We ain't get that. You don't think they noticed?

MORE: