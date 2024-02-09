ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Predicts Trump Win and Bashes Biden and Dems Over Aid for Illegals and Other Countries: ‘What About Poor and Desolate Citizens Here?’ (VIDEO)

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN recently went on a rant about Biden and Democrats doling out cash to other countries and illegal immigrants in the United States, predicting that Trump will win in the process.

Smith sounds an awful lot like an ‘America First’ MAGA voter, whether he realizes it or not.

Millions of voters are asking themselves the same questions he poses here.

FOX News reports:

“Ladies and gentlemen, Trump’s gonna get re-elected. Donald Trump is going to be the next president of the United States if this kind of stuff that I’m reading continues to happen in American cities, Donald Trump is a shoo-in for re-election, even if he’s a convicted felon,” Smith said Tuesday night on his podcast… “What it came down to for me was this. I see homeless folks in the street of New York all the time that are American citizens, I damn sure see them in California. We’ve got poor, impoverished, starving people who are born and raised in this nation,” Smith said. “How in the hell do we come up with a $53 million pilot program for illegals, but folks who are here legally, or born here, we don’t have enough for them? Just like we can come up with billions for Ukraine, but somehow, someway, we can’t fix the homeless problem,” Smith continued. “I’m down for helping Israel, I’m down for helping address the situations with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, OK. I’m down for helping the Ukrainians fighting off Russia. What about poor and desolate citizens here?”

Watch the video below:

Biden and Democrats do not realize how much anger is brewing in the country over this very issue. People see what’s happening and no one is happy about it.