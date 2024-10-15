HERE IT IS: Kamala’s Last-Minute Pitch to Black Men After Obama Failed to Shame Them Into Voting For Her

Kamala Harris made a last-minute pitch to black men after Obama’s scolding lecture didn’t work.

Barack Obama scolded black men and told the ‘brothers’ that they had to vote for Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

My problem with President Obama lecture black men about voting for the Democrats. he only show up when time to lecture us. about voting .pic.twitter.com/HR42OM3B12 — Don Salmon (@dijoni) October 11, 2024

Blacks lashed out at Obama and lit him up for trying to shame them into voting for Kamala Harris.

WATCH (language warning):

Oh man. Black Americans are DONE with Barack Obama. Listen to black voters respond to Obama trying to shame them into voting for Kamala. These responses are We can now officially call Obama’s smug speech the greatest political backfire of all time… pic.twitter.com/m0e0Weh3ub — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 14, 2024

A desperate Harris made a last-minute pitch to black men.

Her message to black men? Vote for me and you will get recreational marijuana and $20,000 to start a business.

Black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better. pic.twitter.com/cUCdsvvYZ6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2024

Never forget what Kamala Harris did to black men when she was in a position of great power as California Attorney General.

Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for cheap California state labor at $2 per day.

Kamala also locked up 1,500 people for marijuana violations.

Now she’s offering recreational pot to black men and promising to give them money in exchange for their vote.

How is this even legal?