HERE IT IS: Kamala’s Last-Minute Pitch to Black Men After Obama Failed to Shame Them Into Voting For Her

Kamala Harris made a last-minute pitch to black men after Obama’s scolding lecture didn’t work.

Barack Obama scolded black men and told the ‘brothers’ that they had to vote for Kamala Harris.

Blacks lashed out at Obama and lit him up for trying to shame them into voting for Kamala Harris.

A desperate Harris made a last-minute pitch to black men.

Her message to black men? Vote for me and you will get recreational marijuana and $20,000 to start a business.

Never forget what Kamala Harris did to black men when she was in a position of great power as California Attorney General.

Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for cheap California state labor at $2 per day.

Kamala also locked up 1,500 people for marijuana violations.

Now she’s offering recreational pot to black men and promising to give them money in exchange for their vote.

How is this even legal?

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

