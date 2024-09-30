Joe Biden Tells Americans Suffering in Flood Disaster Zone… “No.” There Won’t be More Resources Coming… “We’ve Given Them All We Have” (VIDEO)

Another devastating disaster hit the southern United States this week and the Biden-Harris administration is nowhere to be found.

The Southeastern United States was plunged into devastation after Category 4 Hurricane Helene, the strongest hurricane to ever strike Florida’s Big Bend region, unleashed catastrophic destruction across six states.

Helene’s ferocious winds and torrential rains have claimed at least 95 lives, left millions without power, and trapped countless families in floodwaters, particularly in North Carolina, where entire communities have been cut off from vital resources.

The death toll continues to rise, with North Carolina being hit the hardest, reporting at least 36 casualties. South Carolina follows closely with 25 confirmed deaths, including two firefighters who died in Saluda County, according to CNN.

In Georgia, 17 lives were lost, two of them victims of a tornado that swept through Alamo. In Florida, 11 fatalities have been confirmed, with many occurring in Pinellas County, where flash floods overtook entire neighborhoods.

Tennessee and Virginia have also reported deaths, with four in Tennessee and two in Virginia, as rescue operations remain ongoing.

In the hardest-hit areas of North Carolina, floodwaters have ravaged entire neighborhoods. Families are stranded without food, water, or power.

Powerful floods from Helene collapsed the Kisner Bridge in Afton, Tennessee, into the roaring Nolichucky River. pic.twitter.com/MkE20hm559 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 28, 2024

Joe Biden was asked about the devastation on Sunday and government assistance to the storm ravaged region.

Old Joe’s response, “We’ve given all we have.”

Here is the full transcript:

Reporter: Do you have a few words for the victims of the devastation? Joe Biden: Yes. As a matter of fact, we’re trying to get the exact number. My FEMA advisors on the ground in Florida right now. There’s a distinction between the numbers that FEMA’s used and the ones that are used by the locals. So it really is amazing. You saw the photographs. It’s stunning. It’s unbelievable. It really is. It really is. So many… Reporter: It’s such a wide area. Joe Biden: We’ve given them all… Everything that we have, we’re on the ground ahead of time. So we’re working hard. Female reporter: Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them? Joe Biden: No, we’ve given them… We have pre-planned a significant amount of it, even though they didn’t ask for it yet. They hadn’t asked for it yet.

Sorry, chumps. You’re on your own.