Mexican Man in Phoenix Grocery Store Offers to Register DACA Aliens to Vote (VIDEO)

Mexican man in Phoenix grocery store knowingly offers to register DACA alien to vote

“Video obtained by Real Muckraker shows what has been called a “conspiracy theory,” until now,” the Oversight Project said.

A Mexican man in a Phoenix grocery store offered to knowingly register a non-citizen DACA alien to vote.

In 2020, Arizona was decided by a margin of less than 11,000 votes.

“If you’d like we can get in touch. I can bring you a form to register to vote. Are you a state resident?” the man asked. “I’m here right now thanks to DACA, but right now I’m looking into how to apply for citizenship.

“Oh, do you have a driver’s license in Arizona? You just need that and your residency,” the man said. “Well, we’ll get in touch whenever you want.”

The man went on to tell the DACA alien to bring his friends to get registered as well.

“I register all of you. I will bring pens, forms, all that

WATCH:

The Oversight Project asked for election integrity activists in Arizona to advise as to the proper recipient for their full findings.

“We are making the careful decision not to refer the matter to Governor Hobbs and Arizona AG Kris Mayes. Their official actions and policies demonstrate support for non-citizens voting,” the Oversight Project said.

Non-citizens and illegal aliens living at the Los Vecinos apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona admitted to being registered to vote, according to undercover video posted by the Oversight Project last month.

“Just out of curiosity, are you registered to vote?” a Real Muckraker reporter asked the illegal.

“Yes, we’ve already registered,” the illegal said.

“Are you a citizen?” the reporter asked.

“No,” they responded.

Other illegal aliens in the same apartment complex also admitted to being registered to vote and expressed interest in voting for Kamala Harris.

One of the illegal aliens living at the Los Vecinos apartment complex said that Trump would be better for the economy but he prefers Kamala Harris because she supports the illegal aliens and won’t deport him.

WATCH:

Over the summer it was revealed illegal aliens living in a Georgia apartment complex told an undercover journalist that they are registered voters.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

