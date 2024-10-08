Mexican Man in Phoenix Grocery Store Offers to Register DACA Aliens to Vote (VIDEO)

“Video obtained by Real Muckraker shows what has been called a “conspiracy theory,” until now,” the Oversight Project said.

A Mexican man in a Phoenix grocery store offered to knowingly register a non-citizen DACA alien to vote.

In 2020, Arizona was decided by a margin of less than 11,000 votes.

“If you’d like we can get in touch. I can bring you a form to register to vote. Are you a state resident?” the man asked. “I’m here right now thanks to DACA, but right now I’m looking into how to apply for citizenship.

“Oh, do you have a driver’s license in Arizona? You just need that and your residency,” the man said. “Well, we’ll get in touch whenever you want.”

The man went on to tell the DACA alien to bring his friends to get registered as well.

“I register all of you. I will bring pens, forms, all that

WATCH:

Mexican Offers To Register Non-Citizens Video obtained by @realmuckraker shows what has been called a “conspiracy theory,” until now. In Phoenix, Arizona a liberal, Mexican man in a grocery store offered to knowingly register a non-citizen DACA recipient to vote. pic.twitter.com/wxRZgYWg43 — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) October 7, 2024

The Oversight Project asked for election integrity activists in Arizona to advise as to the proper recipient for their full findings.

“We are making the careful decision not to refer the matter to Governor Hobbs and Arizona AG Kris Mayes. Their official actions and policies demonstrate support for non-citizens voting,” the Oversight Project said.

We are asking for Arizonans and election integrity activists to advise as to the proper recipient of our full findings. — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) October 7, 2024

Non-citizens and illegal aliens living at the Los Vecinos apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona admitted to being registered to vote, according to undercover video posted by the Oversight Project last month.

“Just out of curiosity, are you registered to vote?” a Real Muckraker reporter asked the illegal.

“Yes, we’ve already registered,” the illegal said.

“Are you a citizen?” the reporter asked.

“No,” they responded.

Other illegal aliens in the same apartment complex also admitted to being registered to vote and expressed interest in voting for Kamala Harris.

One of the illegal aliens living at the Los Vecinos apartment complex said that Trump would be better for the economy but he prefers Kamala Harris because she supports the illegal aliens and won’t deport him.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Non-Citizens in AZ Admit Being Registered to VOTE Footage obtained by @realmuckraker shows that at one apartment complex in Phoenix, AZ, 6 non-citizens admitted to being registered to vote. Non-citizens expressed support for Kamala Harris, and some plan to vote. pic.twitter.com/LTfbZhQ8ao — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) September 26, 2024

Over the summer it was revealed illegal aliens living in a Georgia apartment complex told an undercover journalist that they are registered voters.