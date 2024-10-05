Mayor of Slippery Rock, PA Who Shielded Pregnant Wife During Assassination Attempt Speaks Ahead of Histroic Rally: “This is a Moment and a Time for Healing. It’s a Time for Unity” (VIDEO)

Jondavid Longo, the mayor of Slippery Rock, PA, spoke with Fox News’s Pete Hegseth ahead of President Trump’s historic return to Butler, PA, following a failed assassination attempt on July 13.

Longo shared, “I think that this is such a historic moment, especially for those of us from Butler County.”

“This is a moment and a time for healing. It’s a time for unity. It’s a show of strength today, and we’re honored to have the President come back to Butler County to host him once more and to give us a chance to turn the page and begin a new chapter in our special relationship with President Trump.”

“I was even here in 2020 on Halloween night when he drew 60,000 people to a crowd. We’ve been very much looking forward to this, and we were looking forward to it on July 13th, where I think all of us were expecting an encore of sorts from the rally energy that we experienced in 2020.”

“Of course, you all know that that was stolen from us, and a life was stolen from us. A local hero and fire chief, Cory Comperator, who we think about every day and whose family is always in our thoughts and prayers.”

“Likewise with the two individuals who just barely made it out alive. But I can’t tell you how excited everyone is for this moment.”

Longo spoke with The Gateway Pundit following the attempted assassination after jumping on top of of his pregnant wife to shield her from gunfire as he heard shots ring out.

“I covered my wife up, who I just recently found out was pregnant. And I started scanning behind me because I wasn’t quite sure where those rounds were coming from. I just knew they were coming from behind us because the rounds were going right over us,” Mayor Longo said.

“Through the bleachers. But in the direction of the President. At first, I thought, God forbid, someone seated behind us with a gun. That sound, that I recognized, didn’t sound like it was coming from a concealed pistol. Rather, it sounded like something that was coming from a long distance. You can kind of hear that whiz.”