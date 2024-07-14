Pro-Trump Mayor Shields Pregnant Wife During Trump Assassination Attempt

Slippery Rock (PA) Mayor Jondavid Longo, a small borough in the Butler County area, which is part of the Greater Pittsburgh area and was the host of Saturday’s Trump re-election rally, was in the main area and front rows of the rally that occurred on Saturday, where a shooter attempted to assassinate President Donald J. Trump, jumped on top of of his pregnant wife to shield her from gunfire as he heard shots ring out.

Speaking exclusively to TGP, Longo confirmed that he did in fact snap into action.

“It was instinct and I am still trying to process what happened.”

Longo described these startling events to ABC news and other major media outlets following the assassination attempt and told TGP that it was so chaotic and he is currently praying for President Trump, the families of those who were lost and injured, and asking God to help this nation heal.

Longo previously served as an infantry rifleman as a United States Marine during Operation Enduring Freedom, where after concluding his service he earned a Bachelor's from the University of Pennsylvania and later a Masters from Slippery Rock University, before becoming Mayor of Slippery Rock.

"My wife and I had a chance to meet with President Trump prior to the speech. It was an amazing and unforgettable moment in our life. It's extremely sad to have such a day of togetherness and camaraderie be destroyed by this despicable act. May God Bless America," Longo continued.

This is a breaking story.