Liberal Comic Michael Rapaport Slams the Media and Dems Over Trump/Nazi Comparisons: ‘Stop With the Hitler S**t!’ (VIDEO)

Liberal comic and actor Michael Rapaport recently put out a video slamming the media and Democrats for comparing Donald Trump to Hitler and the Nazis.

Rapaport seems to be responding mainly to Hillary Clinton’s recent and disgusting Nazi comparison over Trump’s impending rally at Madison Square Garden.

He is also angry that the left makes these comparisons while ignoring the fact that leftists have been holding demonstrations in favor of Hamas, a completely fair point given how the media ignores that fact.

Of course, Rapaport cannot bring himself to completely defend Trump, saying it’s OK to make other vile criticisms of him.

Breitbart News has details:

Actor-comedian Michael Rapaport eviscerated media outlets and the Democrats referring to former President Donald Trump a “Nazi,” calling on them to “stop with the Hitler shit,” as it downplays the Holocaust. The actor also called out the left for ignoring pro-Hamas demonstrations on college campuses while comparing the 45th president to a dictator who attempted to carry out a genocide against Jews. “‘Satan’ Donald Trump, ‘pig’ Donald Trump, call him whatever you want, I’ve given you gem after gem for years. But stop with the ‘Hitler’ shit. Stop with the ‘Hitler’ shit!” Rapaport, who has a history of speaking unfavorably of Trump, exclaimed in a video post to his X account on Friday. “Do not refer to Hitler and the Holocaust — the actual greatest slaughter and actual genocide of the Jewish people ever — for attention and political gain. Stop it!” the True Romance star continued.

Watch the video below. Strong language warning:

keep HITLERS name out of your mouth unless you’re referring to HITLER!!! It’s insulting.

Call P!g D!ck whatever you want but STOP with the #Hitler sh!t pic.twitter.com/bsH05EZR1J — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2024

Rapaport has suggested in the past that he may vote for Trump. He has said he is definitely not voting for Kamala Harris.