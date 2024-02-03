Trump-Hating Comedian Michael Rapaport Goes Off on “Cadaver Joe Biden” in Viral Rant — Says ‘Voting for Donald Trump is Still on the Table’ (VIDEO)

Left-wing actor and comedian Michael Rapaport unleashed a scathing tirade against Joe Biden, whom he referred to as “Cadaver Joe Biden,” and the policies of New York City. He also admitted that voting for former President Trump in 2024 is “on the table.”

The video, which quickly went viral, captures Rapaport’s intense criticism of both New York City’s bail reform policies and the Biden regime’s foreign policy decisions.

His comments come in the wake of an incident involving six illegal aliens who assaulted an NYPD officer in Times Square before being subsequently released without bail.

“Is NYC the greatest city in the World? Maybe not!!! Another reason why voting for D!ck Stain [Trump] 2024 is on the table!!!!” Rapaport wrote in a fiery post accompanying the video.

In the video, Rapaport expresses his disbelief and anger towards the incident, questioning the justice system and the city’s status as a world-class metropolis.

“This is why when I say voting for Pig, Donald Trump is on the table. Voting for Pig, Donald Trump is on the table. The other day in New York City, six illegal aliens jumped a New York City cop. NYPD’s finest, they jumped a New York City cop in Times Square and were arrested and released without bail. I know it’s a city thing; I know it’s a state thing. I know all that. Okay, stay with me. Released without bail, they came out of the courtroom on some Tupac, raising the middle finger with the Detroit Red Wings jersey. Let me tell you something: What the f*ck is the world coming to if you can be from another country, beat up a cop in New York City, and walk out with no bail? What the f*ck is the world coming to?”

The actor also takes aim at Biden’s recent executive order concerning four individuals in Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank. He criticizes Biden for focusing on international issues while, in his view, neglecting domestic concerns, particularly the safety of New York City’s police officers.

“On the same day that happens, Cadaver Joe Biden issues an executive order about four “settlers” in Judea Samaria, aka the West Bank. Some troublemakers. Three of the four have already been arrested. You issue an executive order about four troublemaking ops who’ve already been arrested in Judea Samaria while there’s a war going on, while there’s a hundred plus hostages still being held in Gaza. You’re talking about that, but you’ve got nothing to say about beating up cops in New York City, the greatest city on earth? Maybe my city is not the greatest city on earth anymore if you could beat up cops. If you could beat up cops in the “greatest” city in the world and be released without bail, are we the greatest city on earth? Cadaver Joe Biden, we see you. We see you. Don’t worry about those in Israel. BB got them. Israel will take care of them. Worry about cops getting beat up in Times Square and walking out with no bail like Tupac Shakur; worry about that. This is why voting for Pig Donald Trump is still on the table.”

WATCH: