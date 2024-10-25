Hillary Clinton Says Everyone Who Attends Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally on Sunday is a Nazi (VIDEO)

Trump supporters are a basket of deplorables and Nazis according to Hillary Clinton.

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said that everybody who attends Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday is a Nazi.

Hillary Clinton made the remarks during an appearance on CNN with Kaitlan Collins Thursday night just 12 days before the election.

President Trump is holding a rally in New York at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 5 PM ET on Sunday.

Hillary Clinton said Trump is reenacting the Madison Square Garden in 1939 after The Atlantic dropped a new hoax claiming Trump praised Hitler in conversations with his former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly was at it again spreading lies about President Trump praising Hitler.

John Kelly claimed Trump said on numerous occasions that “Hitler did some good things, too.”

Hillary piled on and said Trump’s upcoming rally at MSG will be full of Neo-Nazis.

“One other thing that you’ll see next week, Kaitlan is Trump actually reenacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939,” Hillary said.

“President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that Neo-Nazis, Fascists, in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany! So I don’t think we can ignore it!” she said.

Hillary Clinton is a sick, sick person.

