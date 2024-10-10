‘Legal Votes Only’: Spanish-Language Ad Campaigns Warns Non-Citizens Against Casting Ballots, Warns of Arrest and Deportation If Caught (VIDEO)

A Spanish-language ad campaign is warning non-citizens that they are not allowed to vote in next month’s presidential election.

The campaign, led by conservative advocacy group Look Ahead America, will run in Nevada and Arizona, both of which have a large Hispanic population. However, they are also hoping to expand to other swing states such as Pennsylvania.

The group said in a press release:

Noncitizens voting in federal elections is illegal under the “Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996.” However, there are still cases of it occurring, putting noncitizens at risk of facing serious charges and of affecting the outcome of our elections. Just last month, the Department of Justice convicted an illegal immigrant from Guatemala of voting illegally. In August, Governor Glenn Youngkin removed 6,300 non-citizens from Virginia’s voter rolls. Even more troubling is a peer-reviewed, scientific study published in Electoral Studies found non-citizens voting in federal elections did, in fact, affect the outcome of critical elections. And in recent months, the risk of non-citizens voting has increased, as the federal government has blocked the attempt by the state of Alabama from removing noncitizen voters from their roles, and Oregon admitted they mistakenly registered noncitizens to vote. As a public service, Look Ahead America is delivering a message on Spanish-language TV, radio, and on billboards in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tucson: if you are a citizen, vote, but if you are not, you put yourself at risk of arrest and other serious consequences if you cast an illegal ballot.

The advert gives Spanish-language viewers the following message:

This is a reminder to all U.S. citizens to vote in the upcoming elections. However, if you are not a U.S. citizen, you are not allowed to vote in federal elections and doing so could result in your arrest, loss of future citizenship and deportation. If you are not a citizen, do not put yourself or your family at risk by casting an illegal ballot in the federal election.

Watch the advert below:

The Gateway Pundit has long blown the whistle on the large numbers of non-citizens who participate in America’s electoral process, the majority of whom are encouraged to do so by the Democratic Party and its operatives.

While Republican legislators have sought to rectify the problem by demanding voter identification, these efforts are vehemently opposed by their Democratic counterparts, who falsely claim that it is not a significant issue.

Meanwhile, many blue states are actively seeking to pass legislation enfranchising non-citizens so that the Democrats can achieve their long term aim of an unbreakable nationwide supermajority.

Last month, illegal aliens at an apartment building in Phoenix, Arizona admitted in front of an undercover camera that they were registered to vote and planning to cast a ballot for Kamala Harris.

Needless to say, there is plenty more where that came from.