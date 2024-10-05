War Room Guest Host Mike Davis Discusses the Threat of Non-Citizen Voting with Mark Lucas of Article III Project (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

TGP continues to feature War Room with guest host Mike Davis of the Article III Project. He discusses the threat of non-citizens voting in the 2024 election with Mark Lucas, who is the Executive Vice President of the Article III Project.

“Walk through what the War Room posse can do right now in key places,” Davis said.

“The key tactic the left is going to employ in 2024 is non-citizen voting and we are seeing that in all of the battleground states. In fact, Elon Musk had just retweeted last night about the influx of illegal migrants to all of these battleground states,” Lucas commented.

“The law specifically requires every county recorder in Arizona to perform monthly list maintenance to confirm the citizenship status of the voter roles,” Lucas continued.

“Besides Arizona, what’s another key action item in another swing state that the War Room posse should be taking today?” Davis asked.

“Wisconsin is a major concern. The Secretary of Transportation boardmen is not sharing DOT data on citizenship with the State Legislature and with the Wisconsin Election Commission. They have found that 90,000 non-residents have a driver’s license or state ID,” Lucas said.

“In Pennsylvania we are urging people to reach out to the Governor, Josh Shapiro, and to also their Secretary of the Commonwealth, Al Schmitt, to insure that non-citizens are not allowed to vote. It was recently reported in the State of Pennsylvania that at least 600,000 non-citizens have a state ID,” Lucas continued.

“They do not want to verify citizenship on their voter roles and we have a major threat of non-citizens voting in 2024,” Lucas said of the left’s tactic across the country.

“We know this is happening and this is why congress must pass the SAVE Act,” Davis said.

Thank you for reading. Check back for more stories from War Room.