Kevin Spacey Is ‘Back on the Horse’ – Embattled Academy Award Winner Is Filming for the First Time Since Acquitted on Sexual Assault Trial

What many thought was impossible appears to be happening.

One year after being found not guilty on a sexual assault trial that could have sent him to prison in England, Kevin Spacey reveals he is filming an unknown project in Phoenix.

The Academy Award Winner actor – presently trying to avoid being evicted from his $5.6 million Baltimore mansion after it was sold under foreclosure – posted a photo of himself on a movie set on X.

“The star – who had been found not guilty on nine sexual assault charges at London’s Southwark Crown Court – could be seen sitting on a horse around what appeared to be a desert landscape.”

In the post caption, he wrote: ‘A little beaten up but honored to be back on the horse. On location in Phoenix. @piersmogran.’

A little beaten up but honored to be back on the horse. On location in Phoenix.@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/j7oYPPUu4S — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) October 11, 2024

“Spacey tagged Morgan in his latest post just months after he appeared on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. During the interview at the time, the actor had notably broken down in tears while revealing he doesn’t have any money and is also being forced to sell his home.”

His X post generated diverse reactions from social media users, with some criticizing it – one going as far as labeling his return to acting as ‘disgusting’ – while others expressed support.

This development comes a little over one year after the actor was cleared of sexually assaulting four men in a high-profile trial which saw Sir Elton John give evidence in his defense.

“Spacey was accused of abusing his fame and power to carry out nine sex attacks on four men during his tenure as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre. But he insisted the claims were ‘madness’ and accused the claimants of ‘lying for money’.”

Outside the courthouse, an emotional Spacey thanked the jury, his legal team, and his loyal manager – and longtime friend – Evan Lowenstein for standing by him.

“He said, ‘I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today. But I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts, carefully, before they reached their decision. I am humbled by the outcome today. I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, my legal team and Evan Lowenstein for being here every day’.”

The multiple allegations destroyed a major showbiz career and carried heavy financial implications.

He had been initially ordered to pay $31 million to House Of Cards production company, MRC, for alleged sexual misconduct while on the set of the series. Still, he ended up settling to pay ‘only’ $1 million to the production company.

Back in June, Spacey was interviewed on Piers Morgan, ‘Uncensored,’ where he shared that he was near bankruptcy due to paying high legal fees.

He also revealed that his home in Baltimore was put up for auction – it was later sold for a discount at the foreclosure auction, and the actor is now fighting not to lose it.

“‘I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I have been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there’. Kevin explained that he owes ‘many millions’ and stated, ‘Well I mean, you have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay’.”

Spacey admitted to Morgan that he had been on a plane with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, and ‘young girls.’

This happened on an Africa tour for a Clinton Foundation ‘humanitarian mission’ to bring awareness to HIV and AIDS.

Kevin said that he only later learned who Epstein was.

“He further stated that in regards to Jeffrey, ‘I didn’t know him. I have never spent any time with him. I didn’t want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa, because there were these young girls. We were like, ’Who is this guy?’'”

Since the end of the trial, Spacey has been struggling to rebuild his film career, which appears to now be happening.

