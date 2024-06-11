WATCH: Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Tears, Says He Owes Millions in Legal Bills, Is Broke and His House Is Being Foreclosed

Academy award winner Kevin Spacey broke down in tears on TV, as he told British host Piers Morgan that he is broke, owes millions for his extensive legal bills, and the house he has lived in since 2016 is being foreclosed.

In an appearance in Piers Morgan Uncensored, Spacey spoke of the devastating effects that the multiple allegations of sex offenses against him have had on his career, with the #metoo movement leaving him unable to work, sending him from stardom to insolvency.

Spacey was cancelled, can’t work, and is broke.

“Piers Morgan: Where do you live now? 

Kevin Spacey: Well, it’s funny you ask that question, because this week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on.  My house is being sold at auction.  Really? So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage.

So the answer to that question is I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there.

Piers Morgan: So how long is that?

Kevin Spacey:  I moved there [Baltimore] in 2012. […] This [house] has been my home and Evan and Lucy’s home since 2016.

Piers Morgan: Why is it being foreclosed? 

Kevin Spacey: Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe. 

Piers Morgan:  Are you facing bankruptcy? 

Kevin Spacey: Been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file, but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today. 

The usual suspects: Specey with Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein.

Piers Morgan:  How much money do you have? 

Kevin Spacey: None.

Piers Morgan: Really? 

Kevin Spacey: Well, I mean, you know, you have some sense of legal bills.

Piers Morgan: Yeah.

Kevin Spacey: I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay.

Piers Morgan:  You’re actually in debt? 

Kevin Spacey: Yes.

Piers Morgan: Do you mind me asking how much you owe?

Kevin Spacey: It’s considerable. 

Piers Morgan: Millions? 

Kevin Spacey: Many millions, yes.”

WATCH:

