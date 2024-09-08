George W. Bush Says He Won’t Endorse Kamala After His VP Dick Cheney Backs Her Campaign

George W. Bush has confirmed he will not be endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

According to ABC, a spokesperson for Bush’s office confirmed that he and his wife Laura would not be endorsing any candidate in November.

No further details were provided.

His announcement comes after his former vice-president, Dick Cheney, announced he would be supporting Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

In a statement, Cheney said that Trump “can never be trusted with power again” after the former president attempted to challenge the widespread voter fraud that tainted the 2020 presidential election.

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump”, Cheney said in a statement. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

Cheney joined his daughter Liz, a disgraced former Congresswoman from Wyoming who has dedicated the past few years to opposing Donald Trump, in throwing his political weight behind the Democratic Party in November.

Speaking to an audience at Duke University this week, Liz Cheney said she had thought "deeply" about her vote but concluded that electing a California leftist as president was the correct way forward.

"I think it is crucially important for people to recognize not only the threat Trump poses that should prevent people from voting for him," she explained. "But I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states."

"And as a conservative, someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only will I not be voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."