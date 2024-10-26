THE JOY IS GONE: Kamala Harris Heckled AT HER OWN RALLY in Houston as Her Campaign Goes into a Tailspin (VIDEO)

As her presidential campaign spirals, Kamala Harris is resorting to several desperate measures turn the tide in her favor including appearing with famous liberal celebrities to turn out the crowds at campaign events. Unfortunately for her, this move backfired spectacularly in Houston, Texas last night.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Harris traveled to the Lone Star States on Friday to stand on stage with singer Beyoncé. During the event, she spouted her usual lies and falsely accused President Trump of refusing to be transparent with American voters regarding his health.

A funny thing also happened in the middle of the campaign event. While Harris was speaking, a heckler interrupted her speech.

Harris could only laugh and feign a smile as the enraged crowd expressed their displeasure. This is a far cry from the supposed ‘joyful’ welcome Harris received after seizing the Democratic Party nomination from Joe Biden in an outrageous assault on democracy.

This is hilarious. Half the crowd is booing her because they didn’t get the Beyoncé concert that they were promised. Beyoncé only came out and spoke for a few minutes. They damn sure weren’t there to see Harris. Welcome to Texas Kamala!

It’s unclear at this point whether these agitated attendees were Trump supporters who allegedly crashed the rally as some media outlets claim or whether these were Beyonce fans who were livid she performed no songs and only spoke for a few minutes. Either way, who can blame them for having to listen to a lying, flailing politician?

This humiliation for Harris also comes as Trump has taken the lead in multiple national polls over her and is leading in almost every swing state. Moreover, Republican senate candidates in these critical states are closing the gap on their radical-left Democrat opponents.

Republicans are also storming the polls in early voting across the country, even outvoting Democrats in the many of the states which will decide the election. This is a stark turn from 2020 when Republicans largely waited until Election Day to cast their ballots due to understandable concerns regarding mail-in voting.

All these recent developments have caused Democrats and their media allies to sound the alarm as the election appears to be slipping away.

If one were to search for any positives for Harris, at least the crowd did not embarrass her further by filing out en masse this time.